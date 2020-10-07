Wine at the top of Ice: Josè Rallo on the Board of Directors of the Foreign Trade Agency

Wine will be one of the main players of the “Pact for Export” activities, where ICE will be one of the stars. In the meantime, the world of wine production rises to the top ranks of the Agency, whose aim is to support Italian companies in the world. Jose Rallo, at the helm, together with her brother Antonio of Donnafugata, one of the most prestigious wineries in Sicily and Italy, has joined the Board of Directors of the ICE-Agenzia, recommended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi di Maio, as communicated on the Government website. The Sicilian wine producer will be accompanied by Barbara Beltrame Giacomelo, at the top of the Beltrame Group, one of the big names in the Italian steel industry. Daniele Vaccarino, president of CNA (National Confederation of Craft Trades) and Ivano Vacondio, president of Federalimentare.

“Italy must look to foreign trade with confidence and aim to play a leading role, even in this complicated and delicate phase of the Pandemic, and international trade relations”, commented Jose Rallo, “the country must team up to give new tools and development opportunities for the internationalization of our productions. Our Made in Italy production is made up of knowledge and territories that give life to quality, unique and sustainable products, such as the agriculture and the agro-food chain, which is where I work. These are the strategic assets of our exports and the image of Italy around the world and ICE is called upon to promote this extraordinary potential”.

Jose Rallo graduated in Economics and Commerce (with top marks from the Scuola Superiore S. Anna in Pisa). She has held various positions: first woman member of the Board of Directors of Banco di Sicilia appointed by Unicredit, and President of the Territorial Committee of Sicily. She is dedicated to the themes of internationalization, innovation, and the enhancement of territories. She is a member of the Donne del Vino, Director of Assovini, the association of the main quality wine companies in Sicily. In 2009 she was appointed Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

Copyright © 2000/2020