“Wine Enthusiast": Franciacorta is the ”International Wine Region of the Year 2024”

Franciacorta is the “International Wine Region of the Year 2024” for the “Wine Star Awards” by “Wine Enthusiast”, one of the most important awards given by the famous U.S. magazine (reserved for wine territories in the world, outside the States, ed.). An award that confirms the value of the path of a territory, its companies and its Consortium, and which, in just a few years, has been able to become a qualitative and economic reference point of the classic method sparkling wine industry in Italy and the world.

“This recognition fills us with pride and motivates us to continue on the road we have taken, with even more determination”, said Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium. Who added, “We know that there is still a lot of work to be done, but the results we are achieving, even at the international level, stimulate us to work respecting the land, with the aim of consolidating Franciacorta’s position as a global reference point for high-quality sparkling wines”. This recognition, the Consortium explains, “not only strengthens Franciacorta as a leader in Italian wine, but significantly increases its visibility in the U.S. and global markets, paving the way for new opportunities for collaboration and growth. Franciacorta thus confirms itself as an ambassador of Italian excellence and a reference in the world of high-quality wine”.

A precious testimony of value, that of “Wine Enthusiast” for Franciacorta, a relatively young territory, which today puts together 3,000 hectares of vineyards, 123 wineries, for 20 million bottles, and an estimated turnover of 500 million euros, with wines positioned in the top end of the market, as well as one of the most successful territories for wine tourism. With a territorial reputation and of the Franciacorta brand that is becoming more and more established, in Italy, where it is the bulk of the market for the appellation, but also in the world, where it is growing, thanks in part to a communication strategy that sees on the one hand investment in major events, of the territory and beyond, anchored of course in wine, but also in entertainment, sports, fashion, good food and more, and open to the wide participation of a varied and transversal public, and on the other hand partnerships with major events of international stature. As well recounted, in recent days, the concomitance of the “Festival Franciacorta”, in the territory, and the promotional initiative that brought the bubbles of Franciacorta, but also its gastronomic excellence, to Los Angeles, for the very famous “Emmy Awards”, the Oscars of American TV, of which Franciacorta is “Official Sparkling Wine”, passing through the partnership with the Michelin Guide Italy, of which the territory has been a “Partner Destination” in recent years, and now that the Red Guide moves to Modena, it will continue to be a “Sparkling Wine Partner” and to support the “Best Sommelier” award, in the wake of the partnership, also a three-year one, that the Franciacorta Consortium has entered into with the Michelin Guide in the United States in June 2024.

A territory that looks compactly to the future, amid investments in quality, high-level promotion and sustainability. “This ongoing commitment to quality, sustainability and forward-looking innovation is what distinguishes Franciacorta, not only as Italy’s premier sparkling wine region, but also as a leader on the world stage. Looking to the future, Franciacorta will continue to shine, driven by a passion for excellence and the deep connection to the land that makes it possible. This is why “Wine Enthusiast” is proud to present the “ Wine Star Award” 2024 Wine Region of the Year”, comments Jeff Porter, signing from Italy for the American magazine (along with Danielle Callegari). The award will be officially celebrated on January 27, 2025, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco in the “Black Tie Gala”, and will be recounted in the “Best of Year” issue by “Wine Enthusiast”. An award to the territory that, moreover, follows by exactly one year the one awarded by “Wine Enthusiast” to Ca’ del Bosco, one of the territory’s iconic wineries led by Maurizio Zanella, as “European Winery of the Year” in 2023.

