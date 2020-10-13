“Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards” 2020, a lot of Italy in the nominations

Patricia Tóth, oenologist of the Sicilian brand Planeta, competing for the title of Winemaker of the Year; Mario Piccini, at the helm of the historic Chianti Piccini reality, and with Tenute Piccini now rooted in territories such as Chianti Classico, Montalcino, Maremma, on Etna in Sicily and in Vulture in Basilicata, competing as Wine Executive of the Year, Trentino, with its “mountain bubbles” of TrentoDoc and wines from native grape varieties such as Teroldego, but also from varieties such as Pinot Grigio, Lagrein, Merlot and more, competing as Wine Region of the Year; Le Chiuse, among the brands of Brunello di Montalcino, candidate to be European Winery of the Year; Attilio Persia, agronomist of the Lungarotti wineries, among the reference points of Italian wine and sustainability, the first winery in Umbria certified with the Viva protocol by the Ministry of the Environment, as possible Viticulturist of the Year, and Dalla Terra Winery Direct, Californian reality that imports Italian wine brands such as Alois Lageder, Selvapiana, Tasca d'Almerita and Vietti, among the Importers of the Year: there is a lot of Italy, as often happens, among the nominations for the “Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards”, one of the most coveted wine awards in the USA, awarded every year by the famous American magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, whose “Italian editor” is Kerin O’Keefe. The winners will be unveiled at the traditional gala dinner, usually on stage at the end of January, which, in 2021, as the pandemic has accustomed us to see, will be virtual and online. And who knows if other awards will come for the Belpaese, as already happened, just to look at 2019, with Tasca d’Almerita, winner of the award as “European Winery of the Year”, but also with the Nonino distillery as “Spirit Brand-Distillery of the Year”, first time ever for a reality of Italian grappa.

Copyright © 2000/2020