“Wine? Evolving project, born out of passion, will be implemented further”: Renzo Rosso to WineNews

He is not stopping, but rather raising the stakes, with the enthusiasm that has always characterized his entrepreneurial career: “Wine is an evolving project, born out of passion, and we want to implement it further. How? Through participation in other companies, including abroad”. This is what Renzo Rosso, one of Italy’s most important entrepreneurs in fashion and wine, told WineNews. In addition to being the owner of Diesel and Only The Brave Group (which controls, among others, luxury fashion brands such as Maison Margiela, Marni, Jil Sander, and Viktor & Rolf), in the wine sector, Renzo Rosso founded Diesel Farm in Veneto and owns shares in the Josetta Saffirio estates in the Barolo area and Benanti on Mount Etna (all part of the Brave Wine group). “The capital invested in wine? I would do it all again”, explains Renzo Rosso. “We want to be present in the most important wine regions in Italy and around the world. The project is called Brave Wine because what I have done has often been considered outside the box”.

“My main interest remains fashion”, continues Rosso, “but I am fascinated by the wine sector because I was born on a farm and I like to drink good wine”. Renzo Rosso also emphasizes the importance of getting to know wine tourists personally so that he can offer them personalized experiences. Artificial Intelligence is useful in this regard, as it allows him to keep in touch with customers, making them feel like friends and recommending bottles for special occasions.

After making Italian-made jeans a universal icon with Diesel, a brand that is part of the Only The Brave Group, the fashion and luxury holding company he founded and which controls brands such as Maison Margiela, Marni, Jil Sander, Viktor & Rolf, and Amiri, he is deeply attached to his homeland: it is in the hills of Marostica, in Veneto, that Diesel Farm, his first winery, is located, to which he is very attached (“here the owner wanted to build a small Beverly Hills, but I saved this land and turned it into a national park”). Renzo Rosso was also a shareholder in the Veneto winery Masi Agricola, but he left in 2022.

