Wine for Selinunte, with a limited edition (Jeroboam) of Planeta’s iconic Chardonnay

A project that originated thanks to wine and translates into a concrete commitment to preserve the beauty of its territory: the proceeds from the sale of a limited edition (in jeroboam) of Planeta’s Chardonnay 2024, one of the brands behind Sicily’s “renaissance” thanks to iconic wines such as this white, which is celebrating its 30th harvest, with a label reproducing the work “On Fire” by the Claire Fontaine Art Collective, will finance the restoration of the rural landscape in the Selinunte Archaeological Park, the largest in Europe and one of the “wonders” of the island and Italy, and where the family business was founded.

The project includes, in particular, regeneration work using native flora and rest areas integrated into the ancient landscape of the ancient Greek city, with the creation of the itinerary “A long and magnificent walk” with Professor Giuseppe Barbera of the Scientific Committee of the Italian Parks and Gardens Association, landscape architect Tiziana Calvo, Manlio Speciale, scientific consultant at Radicepura Horticultural Park, and archaeologist Vincenzo Tusa.

The project will be presented on November 28, at Palazzo Butera in Palermo, headquarters of the Massimo and Francesca Valsecchi Foundation, by Alessio Planeta, CEO of Planeta, together with the Collective, Professor Barbera, and Valentina Bruschi, curator of the nomadic residency project “Viaggio in Sicilia” (Journey to Sicily), pioneered by the Planeta family in unsuspecting times - and of which the work of the Claire Fontaine collective is one of the commissions, exhibited in the Studiolo at the Tenuta Ulmo in Sambuca di Sicilia, a place of memory linked to Vito Planeta Sr. - in an event that inaugurates the tour that will take this new way of thinking about contemporary wine (also contained in the “Manifesto di Noto” written by the brand with a “community” of opinion leaders, including WineNews, ed.) around the world with stops in Milan, Munich, Tokyo, London, and the United States.

