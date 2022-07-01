Wine is becoming one of the top deciding choices for holiday destinations in Italy

Wine is rapidly becoming the star and decisive factor when choosing tourist destinations for holidays in Italy. According to Tiqets, the worldwide leading online booking platform for museums and tourist attractions (AIRBNB has recently granted the booking platform a Series C funding totaling 60 million US dollars), the possibility of combining a wine experience on holiday is a deciding factor when choosing the final destination or tourist attractions to visit. As a matter of fact, over the past year, requests to offer attractions that include the wine world or that emphasize wine production locations, have more than doubled. The most recent “Report on Wine and Food Tourism” 2022, edited by Professor Roberta Garibaldi, at the helm of ENIT - National Tourism Agency, revealed that travelers are becoming more and more demanding and active in the search for authentic and immersive experiences, which also include sustainability.

Lambrusco, Prosecco, Cannonau, Barolo, Chianti, Gewurztraminer and innumerable other wines including whites, reds and rosés, to drink frozen or directly from the winery, still or sparkling, combined with world famous dishes such as the Piadina and Fried Fish, or with the more typical gems, such as dumplings in Trentino and Culurgiones in Sardinia. Italy has always been considered a paradise for lovers of good food and drink, by Italians and by foreigners. Tourists are absolutely enthusiastic, especially in the summer, to immerge themselves in adventures to discover local culture and tastes. According to the Demoskopika, regional tourist reputation index, survey in April, Italy is ready to welcome over 90 million arrivals and almost 343 million tourists, Italians and foreigners, in the summer of 2022, marking increases of + 43% and +35% compared to 2021. The data Tiqets has collected and analyzed confirm these numbers, which show that among the cities most visited over the last two summers, are those where it is possible to combine a wine experience on holiday.

“On Italian soil alone there are 46 wine-themed areas. The Italian regions that have the largest number of museums dedicated to the food and wine world are Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Veneto, counting 20, 18 and 13 museums respectively”, Paolo Fatone, Regional Director of Central, Southern Europe and GEPO (Germany & Poland), explained, “further, the data Tiqets has collected, which analyzed its users’ choices during summer 2021 and now in early summer 2022, the choices also seem to be going in that direction. Venice, for instance, is still one of tourists from all over the world’s top choices, as they are ready to be enchanted by the charm of the “Serenissima”, while sipping a glass of Soave or a Spritz”. There are, however, many “must see” food and wine attractions, such as the “Tempio del Brunello” in Montalcino, Casa Porciatti Enoteca & Wine Bar in Radda in Chianti, tours through the vineyards and “marogne” in Valpolicella, tasting Vino Nobile in the historic wineries in the heart of Montepulciano, as well as tasting Lacryma Christi in the wineries at the foot of Mount Vesuvius.

Copyright © 2000/2022