Wine of Emilia Romagna makes system and focuses on sustainable development, with “Legàmi di Vite”

The Emilia Romagna wine region builds a system and focuses on sustainable development, focusing on the circular economy. The goal of the “Legàmi di Vite” project, coordinated by Enoteca Regionale Emilia Romagna, and with the technical support of the company Artemis and Studio Salami, with involved companies of the caliber of Caviro Extra, Caviro, Agrintesa, Cantina Forlì Predappio, Cantina di Carpi e Sorbara, Terre Cevico, Le Romagnole, Medici Ermete, Cantine Riunite & Civ, and which has obtained from the Ministry of Economic Development led by Giancarlo Giorgetti, through Invitalia, the green light for an industrial agreement ce includes a 95 million euro investment program that will create at least 70 new jobs. A huge network, bringing together “the most important regional cooperative realities, representing 12,000 member farms, for a total of 470,000 tons of grapes processed (61% of Emilia-Romagna's production, 2019 figure) and 3.4 million hectoliters of bottled wine per year. Important numbers also in terms of employment, with as many as 1.2 million days of agricultural work and with about 2,800 people employed in the wineries”. The goal of the project, a note explains, is the development of a sustainable and circular supply chain, including the development of an environmental protocol. “A new virtuous model of integration and aggregation to better enhance the image of regional wine, achieved with the support of the Emilia-Romagna Region with the Departments of Economic Development and Green Economy and Agriculture and Agribusiness”. The interventions that will be implemented in Emilia-Romagna will be many, including the transformation of agricultural products from the wine sector and their by-products (about 67. 000 tons/year resulting from winemaking processes) into natural tartaric acid and advanced biofuels, energy efficiency in production processes, reductions in greenhouse gases, reduction of the environmental impact of processes, realization and upgrading of wastewater purification systems exiting the plants (currently 560,000 meters cui per year of wastewater from agribusiness activities transferred to purification), improvement of packaging and storage systems. As well as, of course, expansion of production capacity. For the implementation of the investment program, the Ministry of Economic Development is making available facilities of about 36 million euros. “This funding rewards a model of doing business that, through an innovative working process based on environmental sustainability, enhances the excellence of the Emilia-Romagna wine supply chain”, said Minister Giorgetti.

