“Wine Spectator” has been awarded with the International Prize by the Istituto Grandi Marchi

It’s the first time that the yearly International Prize by the Istituto Grandi Marchi awarded to an important related-field journalism such as an entire newspaper: “Wine Spectator”, after Burton Anderson, Jens Priewe, Monica Larner and James Suckling, the prominent international wine journalists focusing on the Italy of wine. The American newspaper, founded in 1976 by Marvin R. Shanken, “is certainly one of those that has most revolutionized the wine industry” - this is what one can read in the motivation of the award choice – contributing to give more visibility to wine producers and territories from all over the world, guiding the choices of consumers from all over the world with expertise and professionalism, and by offering a new insight into the wines of our country”.

The Award Ceremony took place in New York, on the occasion of the events in the USA and in Canada (after a meeting in London) which were organized from the Istituto Grandi Marchi to celebrate its 20 years in business: everything began in 2004 in order to spread the culture, traditions and the set of ethical and sustainable values, constituting the excellence of made in Italy wine. Today, the Istituto Grandi Marchi brings together 18 important families and realities of Italian wine, with wineries such as Ambrogio and Giovanni Folonari Tenute, Antinori, Argiolas, Col d’Orcia, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpenè Malvolti, Donnafugata, Jermann, Lungarotti, Masi, Mastroberardino, Michele Chiarlo, Pio Cesare, Rivera, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido, Tenuta San Leonardo and Umani Ronchi.

“Exactly on the occasion of a special year, such as that of our 20th business anniversary – President Pietro Mastrobernardino explained – for the first time, we wanted to award not just one person, but a newspaper. “Wine Spectator” has been chosen without any doubt, due to its leading in the communication of wine, and to its effective and successful strategy in the sector information. This award shows our commitment towards the recognition of those people promoting the correct wine culture with dedication and passion. This is also the philosophy behind the 18 families of the Group, and it belongs to us, since our foundation. We love sharing it with the people writing us everyday, living the present and the future of the world winemaking”.

