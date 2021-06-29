“Wine Spectator”, the best wine lists in the world. 97 “Grand Awards” in 2021

Excellent cuisine, an impeccable welcome in the dining room, and also a superb wine list are the fundamental ingredients for a restaurant’s success. And, today more than ever, they are also essential to a hopefully full and final restart. The US magazine, “Wine Spectator” has focused an International look precisely on the aspect of wine lists, since 1981, and has annually awarded the best wine lists in the catering world. In the 2021 edition, along with the highest recognition, i.e., the 3 “Grand Awards” (all went to American restaurants, Le Bernardin in New York, SingleThread Farms in Sonoma County and Brennan’s in New Orleans), there are 97 temples for lovers of good drinking around the world. Six of these have been confirmed in Italy. They are, the monumental cellars of the three-starred Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, built with passion and investments over time by Giorgio Pinchiorri together with Alessandro Tomberli, and awarded every year since 1984, the three Michelin stars La Pergola del Rome Cavalieri by Heinz Beck, where the dining room and winery are managed by Marco Reitano, the very rich wine list of the starred Ciau del Tornavento in Treiso by chef Maurilio Garola, as well as the Ristorante Cracco in Milan, managed by the sommelier, Gianluca Sanso. And, of course, the bottomless selection of the Antica Bottega del Vino di Verona, a reference for wine lovers, which is now owned by the Historical Families and led by Luca Nicolis, and finally, Leonardo Marco’s the Poeta Contadino of Alberobello. These are restaurants where what is on the plates is no less important than what fills the glasses.

