“Wine Spectator’s Video Contest” 2025, the most beautiful images narrate wine in everyday life

How much wine, “cultural beverage” for excellence, is important in our lives, due to the connections with the territories, its history, cuisine, and communities, where it has long symbolized conviviality and togetherness. This is the shared spirit that connects the finalists of Wine Spectator’s Video Contest 2025, the competition organized by the renowned American magazine to celebrate the best videos that tell stories of passion for wine.

As “Baby Got Casks”, a playful journey through bottle and barrel formats set to a classic 1990s hip-hop track, which won first place in the Premier Videos category, followed by “Bacchus Loves Hills”, a mountain hike through the Spring Mountain vineyards in Napa Valley, ranked second, and “Lunch with Wine on Mondays”, where Joey Wolosz and Jeff Durham, founders of Gentleman Farmer winery, always in Napa Valley, share their philosophy of a healthy life made up of good food, good wine, and meaningful conversation.

In the Short-Form Social Videos category, the top entries were “Split Realities of a Winemaking Duo”, a humorous take on the dual life of winemakers between cellar and marketing, and “The True Story of a Bottle of Wine” which tells what it means to produce wine at Portugal’s Quinta do Paral in the Alentejo region.

The Wine Spectator editorial team also awarded with three “Special Mentions”, including one for “Etna’s Wine Women - The Daughters of the Volcano”, a short film produced by Massimo Gavello and Rodolfo Carrara for Italy Wine Tv with Consorzio Etna Doc (in partnership with Le Donne del Vino and La Strada del Vino e dei Sapori dell’Etna), directed by Vladimir Di Prima and Alfio Vecchio by FilmKam Catania. The film explores the alchemy between the volcano and his daughters: women who transform bare rock into vineyards, inherit the legacy of fire and stone, and preserve the memory of lava and the grace of viticulture in their daily work in a journey through extreme yet fertile landscapes, tradition and innovation, resilience and passion. Who are these women? From producers like Gina Russo (Cantine Russo), Manuela Seminara (Tenute Ballasanti), Irene Badalà (Irene Badalà), and Maria Gambino and Elisa Vasta (Vini Gambino), to enologist Maria Carella (Nicosia), agronomist Aurora Ursino, and Marika Mannino, director of La Strada del Vino e dei Sapori dell’Etna. “The tradition of women working in the vineyards on Etna is long-standing - explains Francesco Cambria, president of, who has always worked in landscapes, was female. The bond between viticulture and the female figure is deeply rooted in Etna’s history and is now being renewed with new energy and professionalism. This is an opportunity to share with the world the uniqueness of Etna DOC, which blends nature, history, and innovation”. Other videos are “Building a Legacy on Red Mountain”, set among the vineyards of Kiona Vineyards winery in the famous American wine region, and “Young Wine Region, Bold Identity” created by vine growers of Lake County in California.

