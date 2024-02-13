Wine stocks down on 2023 in Italy, according to the “Cantina Italia” report

Stock in Italian wineries drop in one year: on January 31, 2024, there are 58.6 million hectoliters of wine in Italy’s wineries, -10.5% on January 31, 2023. However, stocks remain high, recording only a slight decrease on the previous month: -1.1% on December 2023. Here are the data from the latest edition of “Cantina Italia” by Icqrf, the Central Inspectorate for Quality and Fraud Repression of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, which highlights how, despite the 2023 harvest being one of the poorest ever, there is still a lot of wine left in Italian cellars, demonstrating an immobility that now continues over time.

According to the report, on January 31, 2024, there are 58.6 million hectoliters of wine in Italian wineries, 5.4 million hectoliters of musts and 246,000 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation. On 31 January 2023, a lower stock value was observed for all product categories: wines (-10.5%), musts (-30.9%) and new wines still in fermentation (-54.1%). Compared to December 31, 2023, the stock figure is slightly lower for wines (-1.1%), musts (-18.3%) and new wines still in fermentation (-76.4%). 59.3% of wine is held in the northern regions. In Veneto there is 26.4% of national wine, especially thanks to the significant contribution of stocks from the provinces of Treviso (11.6%) and Verona (8.7%). 55.0% of the wine held is PDO, mainly white wines (49.9%). 26.6% of the wine is PGI, mainly red (57.3%), the varietal wines held constitute just 1.2% of the total. 17.3% consists of other wines. Despite the large number of registered Geographical Indications (526), stocks are very concentrated; in fact, the first 20 denominations contribute to 58.8% of the total stocks of wines with Geographical Indication. Prosecco brings together 6 million hectoliters, 12.7% of PDO and PGI wines held in Italy, ahead of Puglia, with 2.3 million hectoliters; followed by 1.7 in Salento, 1.6 in Sicily, 1.5 in Delle Venezie and Tuscany, 1.4 in Veneto, followed by Rubicone, Terre Siciliane and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.

