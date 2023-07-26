WineNews rumors: Simonit & Sirch called by legendary Domaine de la Romanée-Conti

After having “exported”, in just a few years, their method of pruning vines to more than 200 of the most prestigious wineries on the Planet, from Italy, first and foremost, to France, from Germany to Austria, from Switzerland to Spain, from Portugal to Australia, from South Africa to the United States, from Chile to Argentina, according to WineNews rumors, pruning master Marco Simonit, together with his team from France, has been taking care of the world’s most legendary vineyards for a few months now: those of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, an icon of Burgundy and in the elite of world wine, the protagonist of the last half-century of one of the most historic and important territories in the wine scene with its mythical wines, such as La Tâche, Corton, Échézeaux Richebourg and Romanée-Conti, which has called the “Vine Master Pruners” as new super-advisors among its rows, practically all of Pinot Noir and exclusively Grand Cru, the most important and prestigious, with the “monopoles” Romanée-Conti and La Tâche.

One of the most successful Italian stories ever, that of Marco Simonit and Pierpaolo Sirch, who, together with their team, came up with the “Simonit & Sirch” pruning system - which codifies the correct rules for pruning vines, applicable to all forms of farming, thanks to a less invasive technique that is more respectful of the nature of the plants - now used in the world’s most important vineyards, and thus writes a new chapter, once again between the rows of the great Domaines, Maisons and Chateaux of France, alongside the consultancies already active in such names as Domaine Leflaive and Domaine Leroy, Domaine de l’Arlot, Clos de Tart, also in Burgundy, and Château d'Yquem, Château Latour, Château Haut Bailly, Château Lynch Bages, Château Pichon-Longeville Comtesse de Lalande, Château Angelus, and Domaines Denis Dubourdieu in Bordeaux (as well as the world leader in Cognac, Hennessy, of the Lvmh group). But ranging from Champagne (with Louis Roederer, Pierre Paillard, and Vranken Pommery) to Napa Valley (with Quintessa, Spottswoode, Shafer, Cathy Corison, Mayacamas, and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars), from Sonoma Valley (with Repris Winery and Kamen Estate Wines) to Chile (Emiliana of the Concha y Toro Group), from Australia (with Henschke and Torbreck) to New Zealand (with Rippon), all the way to South Africa (with wineries such as Kanonkop, Hamilton Russel, Klein Constantia and Morgenster), and of course to Italy (from Biondi-Santi to Bellavista, from Braida to Ceretto, from Rinaldi to Schiopetto, from Alois Lageder to Ferrari, from Petra to Allegrini, from Nino Franco to San Felice, from Sella & Mosca to Zenato, from Feudi di San Gregorio to many other leading labels).

A story that tells of the high levels reached by Italian know-how in the world, and that makes Italy the internationally recognized “authority” in pruning, thanks to Simonit & Sirch - who divide their time between consulting and training, from the “Mario Schiopetto” Campus to the Italian School of Vine Pruning and the Vine Pruning Schools abroad, from the Dute-Diplôme Universitaire de Taille et Épamprage (in Bordeaux, the only university diploma in the world dedicated to pruning and shoot selection) to the Vine Master Pruners Academy (the world’s first online platform entirely dedicated to training on vine pruning and vineyard people), in a network now worldwide - discoverers of the “elixir” of long life for the vine.

Copyright © 2000/2023