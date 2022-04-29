Wineries in the third millennium: instructions for use “manual” written by renowned experts

“Market strategy and wine business management - Building the future after the pandemic” is the new book written in collaboration by Riccardo Cotarella, the Internationally renowned winemaker, at the helm of the winemakers’ association, Assoenologi, and the Union Internationale des Oenologues, Sergio Cimino, expert management engineer, and Jolanda Tinarelli, passionate wine manager. The book analyzes Italian wine companies’ potential in identifying innovative strategies in order to position their wines on the most promising markets around the world, highlighting the levers and paths to achieve the most ambitious goals in the post-pandemic scenario. The purpose of the manual is to provide quick and frequent consultation, to make strategies more effective and winery management in the Third Millennium more efficient.

The cross fertilization of a variety of knowledge and the contamination of the authors’ different experiences give the book (Edagricole edizioni, March 2022, 224 pages, cover price, 26 euros) innovative and original meanings to "read" the wine world that is proving to be less and less part of the confining stereotypes of normality and instead changing more and more.

The authors’ analysis of the post-pandemic change in the wine market, carried out in collaboration with the expert support of Denis Pantini of Wine Monitor – Nomisma, reflects on the new models of value creation, reporting also the testimony of authoritative entrepreneurial and institutional players such as Piero Antinori, Gian Marco Centinaio, Micaela Pallini, Giulio Somma, Luca Rigotti, Riccardo Ricci Curbastro, Roberta Garibaldi, and Giovanni Mantovani.

Subsequently, the authors addressed key management issues to ensure continuity and the development of our wineries, enhancing their experience, their brands and their territory: strategic planning, operating budgets, controls, personnel organization, the construction of governance, synergy and generational handing over. The simple and direct explanation is corroborated with tables, graphics, paths and reading schemes that make the text a true manual, as Oscar Farinetti wrote and Donatella Cinelli Colombini confirmed, who both shared the authors’ initiative and enhanced it with their astute entrepreneurial reflections. Angelo Gaja, Mario Morcellini and Attilio Scienza also added very important contributions.

The authors and their guests are deeply convinced and have emphasized several times that the profound change taking place now cannot be managed by resorting exclusively to M&A operations, or Mergers and Acquisitions. It is important to also invent and implement innovative business models leveraging on the specific and distinctive characteristics every wine business possesses, however small it may be. Further, to favor initiatives of collaboration, alliance, network, integration, combining with the numerous qualified players that can provide the necessary determination to interpret the increasingly strategic and demanding roles in a more competitive and selective scenario, year after year.

Proceeds from the sale of the volume will be given to the Pairi Foundation, an International research center for autism and other diseases.

Copyright © 2000/2022