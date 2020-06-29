Winery of the Year? Cantine Lunae Bosoni. Best Wine? Barolo Sarmassa 2015 by Marchesi di Barolo

Wine will be back in the glasses of big events, and producers will meet buyers, press, and professionals, as they are already doing, in phase 3 after the Covid-19 emergency, with wine lovers, in the cellars that have reopened their doors and in “small and restricted” events. In the meantime, between real and virtual, but also in the classic paper version, the world of guides goes on. To put its signature on it, Vinitaly, which, waiting for “Wine2wine Exhibition”, the first big kermesse of the post-COVID-19 Italian wine system, promoted by Veronafiere (Verona, 22-24 November, with the prologue of “Opera Wine”, on 21 November), reveals its best wines and wineries. It does so, with 5StarWines, the annual selection that anticipates Vinitaly by a few days - with the jury of international professionals who were supposed to meet in Verona, and did so in “flexible version” and online from all over the world, judging thousands of bottles - and with 5StarWines-the Book 2021, the guide that tells them, and that awards the Winery of the Year - Gran Vinitaly 2020, the Cantine Lunae Bosoni, and the Best Wine 2020, the Barolo Docg Sarmassa 2015 by the Marchesi di Barolo brand.

But there are also the Best Red, the Taurasi Docg Riserva “La Loggia Del Cavaliere” 2013 by Tenuta Cavalier Pepe, and the Best White, the Colli Di Luni Doc Vermentino “Etichetta Nera” 2019 by Cantine Lunae Bosoni, and, again, the Best Rosé, Salento Igp Rosé “Metiusco” 2019 by Vinicola Palamà, and the Best Sweet Wine, the Cinque Terre Schiacchetrà Dop 2018 by Possa. The best bubbles? The Lambrusco Mantovano Doc Frizzante Dry “Rays” 2019 from Montaldo, Best Sparkling Wine, and the Trento Doc Spumante Extra Brut Riserva “Erminia Segalla” 2010 from Fratelli Pisoni. And if these are the labels that have obtained the highest score, the Guide collects all the wines that have obtained a score of at least 90/100.

