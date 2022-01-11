“Wines of The Year” 2021 by “Decanter”, Terlano at the top with Dom Pérignon and Henschke

Despite Brexit and the pandemic, the UK remains a strategic and growing market for Italian wine, with Italian wineries exporting €507 million worth of wine across the Channel in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 6.1% (ISTAT data analyzed by WineNews), confirming the country as the third largest market for Italian wines in terms of value. Highly appreciated by consumers and critics alike, as shown by the many Italian labels included in the list of “Wines of The Year” 2021 by “Decanter”, the wine magazine of reference in the UK. At the absolute top, as “Best White”, there is a great classic of Italian white wine-making, the Primo Terlaner I Grande Cuvée 2018 of Cantina Terlano, one of the pearls of Alto Adige.

This Italian label, together with the “Best Fizz”, i.e., Dom Pérignon’s Champagne Brut 2008, and Henschke’s Hill Of Grace Eden Valley Sout Australia 2016, chosen as “Best Red” (which, in the 2020 selection, was Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Fieramonte Riserva 2012 of the Allegrini brand, ed), represents “the best of the best” in a selection that, as mentioned, includes many Italian wines.

Such as the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg Extra Dry Contrada Granda by Masottina at no. 9 (with the Dal Bianco family winery, already included in the “Top 100” 2021 by Wine Spectator, ed.) or, again from Alto Adige, the Konrad Oberhofer Vigna Pirchschrait Gewürztraminer by J Hofstätter, at no. 13, or the Soave Classico Ca’ Visco 2020 by Coffele, at no. 17. At no. 22 another little white jewel of Italy, Montecitorio Derthona 2017 by Vigneti Massa, at no. 22, followed, at no. 24, by Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Il Marroneto, a winery that has now become one of the quality references of the great Tuscan red wine (and already in the “Cellar Selection 2021” by Wine Enthusiast, with Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie 2016, ed.). Followed by another great classic of Italian wine, at no. 28, namely the Amarone della Valpolicella Mai dire Mai 2012 by Pasqua, one of the leading wineries of one of the most important “red” territories in Veneto and Italy, which, under the guidance of the Pasqua family, is continuing a real quality revolution recognized by the market and critics, both Italian and foreign. At no. 29, another “must have” for Italian wine enthusiasts, such as Barbaresco, in the 2017 version of the Produttori del Barbaresco, one of the most virtuous cooperatives in Piedmont and beyond, followed, among Italians, again by a “classic”, namely Chianti Classico 2018 Villa Cafaggio of the Basilica Cafaggio label, in position no. 32. Followed, at no. 40, by Chianti Classico Riserva 2015 by I Fabbri, and, again, by two great standard bearers of Italian wine, such as San Leonardo Vigneti delle Dolomiti 2015 by Tenuta San Leonardo, at no. 44, to “his majesty” Sassicaia 2018 by Tenuta San Guido, icon of Bolgheri (multi-awarded by every ranking and among the wines that agree more Italian guides, 8 out of 9, as well as Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie by Il Marroneto, ed.), at no. 45. In front of Tinazzi’s Primitivo di Manduria Feudo Croce Imperio LXXIV, which closes an Italian selection that, as often happens, tells of a quality spread from North to South, and signed by both small brands and more structured realities, as well as virtuous cooperatives.

