WinesCritic: Talenti and Poggio Antico’s Brunello di Montalcino, Chiara Boschis’ Barolo at the top

Two Brunello di Montalcino 2015, the Piero of the Talenti winery and the Altero of Poggio Antico, and the Barolo Mosconi 2016 of Chiara Boschis: here is the podium of the best 100 wines of Italy in 2020, according to WinesCritic. com, a portal founded by the young oenologist and communicator Raffaele Vecchione - who, at just 28 years of age, already boasts several important collaborations, first of all with Wine-Searcher, the largest search engine for wine and label quotations in the world (in the past he has also created a long-term collaboration with JamesSuckling.com, one of the most followed and influential international critics portals), and the partnership with Vino75, one of the main wine e-commerce portals in Italy. A new voice to follow in the Italian wine critics. At the foot of the podium there is the Percarlo 2016 of San Giusto in Rentennano, in position n. 5 the Taurasi Vigna Grande Cerzito 2015 of Quintodecimo, at n. 6 the Barolo Falletto 2016 of Bruno Giacosa, at n. 7 the Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie 2015 by Il Marroneto, n. 8 the Barolo Bricco Fiasco 2016 by Azelia, n. 9 the Brunello di Montalcino Pianrosso 2015 by Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, and n. 10 the Brunello di Montalcino 2015 by Fuligni.

