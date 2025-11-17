With “The World’s 50 Best Vineyards Awards” 2025, Margaret River at the center of wine world

Blackwood Valley, Central Western Australia, Geographe, Great Southern, Margaret River, Peel, Perth Hills, Southern Forests and Swan Valley: these are the 9 wine districts of Western Australia, the westernmost region of the country. An area of over 11,000 hectares of vineyards stretching from the hills around the capital, Perth, to the Pacific Ocean coastline with wine, which, in 2023-2024, generated a turnover of 900 million dollars (97 million of which was the value of the grapes alone), with an annual production of 40 million liters of wine, 10% of which is exported (data: Wines of Western Australia), and at an average price almost three times the national average: 9.19 dollars per litre compared to 3.90 dollars for Australia as a whole. The most widely grown varieties are Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Semillon (82% of white production), and Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and Merlot among reds (83% of red production), though vineyards are also dotted with Pinot Noir, Malbec, Grenache, Tempranillo, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Sangiovese for reds, and Chenin Blanc, Riesling, Verdelho, Pinot Grigio, Muscadelle, Savagnin Blanc and Viognier for whites. The jewel in the crown is Margaret River, home to over 200 wineries set in landscapes of absolute beauty and great natural value, which is preparing to become the beating heart of the international wine world as it hosts, on November 19, the “The World’s 50 Best Vineyards Awards” 2025 (under the direction of Tourism Western Australia, ed), the most prestigious ranking of the world most beautiful wineries (with WineNews invited to cover the event live on site, ed). This award is part of the “50 Best” brand portfolio, which also includes the famous The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, The World’s 50 Best Bars and The World’s 50 Best Hotels (and, with positions from 51 to 100 already revealed, featuring many Italian names - Castello Banfi, Arianna Occhipinti, Tenuta Cavalier Pepe, Marchesi di Barolo, Masi Cellars, Casanova di Neri, as we reported here. “An event which will bring together producers, sommeliers, experts and representatives of the most renowned international wineries to celebrate the planet most extraordinary vineyards, with signature tastings, masterclasses and exclusive meetings”.

But following this, from November 20nd to 23rd, Margaret River continues its starring role with “Pair’d Margaret River” No. 2, the annual festival celebrating the art of wine and food in all its facets. Four days of award-winning wines (with an Italian touch on November 22nd for “Apericena: Italian Party”, featuring chef Joel Valvasori and the Lulu La Delizia team at boutique winery Mr Barval Fine Wines, the smallest family-run winery in Margaret River), Michelin-starred creations, live music and breathtaking natural scenery. The program includes unique experiences in iconic wineries and places of rare beauty, artistic performances, tributes to Aboriginal culture, and spectacular events such as “Nature’s Table”, a lunch among monumental karri trees at Tanah Marah resort (November 21st).

But the highlight will be the “The World’s 50 Best Vineyards Awards” 2025 ceremony, revealing the world most beautiful winery (a title previously awarded to Antinori in Chianti Classico in 2022, Argentina Catena Zapata in 2023, and Spain Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in 2024, now all in the “Hall of Fame” and, therefore, out of competition), on November 19th, at Amelia Park Wines, in the heart of Margaret River Valley.

Copyright © 2000/2025