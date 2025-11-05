“The World’s Best Vineyards” 2025, Italy well represented in top 100 waiting for No. 1 (November 19)

Combining production, beauty, hospitality, and experiences around wine has become a key factor for the world greatest wineries, for business, for image, and for alignment with those concepts of “the good and the beautiful” which almost always go hand in hand. And, for several years now, “The World’s Best Vineyards” has been selecting the best wine destinations on the planet, wineries that offer unforgettable wine experiences and promote wine culture. In the 2025 edition, the top 50 wineries will be revealed on November 19th at Amelia Park Wines in the host region of Margaret River, Western Australia (with WineNews invited to attend the event in person, ed). But, while waiting to discover the top of the ranking, and particularly the position No. 1 (with Antinori nel Chianti Classico, Argentina’s Catena Zapata, and Spain’s Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal out of competition, having topped the list in 2022, 2023, and 2024 respectively and thus entered the “Hall of Fame”), Italy is once again well represented with six wineries already revealed today in positions 100 to 51. In a second half of the ranking dominated by Europe, with 33 wineries, Italy features, in order, Castello Banfi, one of the most important and beautiful estates in the Brunello di Montalcino area, owned by the Mariani family and now headed by Cristina Mariani May, at No. 61; Arianna Occhipinti in Sicily at No. 78; and the historic Campanian estate Tenuta Cavalier Pepe at No. 81. Still, from some of the most “noble” territoties of Italian wine, Marchesi di Barolo of the Abbona family, a historic Langhe and Barolo winery, returning to the list at No. 80; and Masi Cellars, part of Masi Agricola, one of the most important producers in Valpolicella (which recently inaugurated Monteleone21, a new experiential hub near its historic headquarters in Gargagnago di Valpolicella) come; and to come back again in Montalcino with Casanova di Neri, one of the area’s most acclaimed and award-winning wineries, headed by Giacomo Neri together with his sons Giovanni, Gianlorenzo, and Marianna.

In the 2024 “Top 100” (alongside Castello Banfi and Tenuta Cavalier Pepe), other leading Italian names included Ceretto, headed by a family who has profoundly shaped the recent history of Langhe gastronomy, not only with wine but also hazelnuts and fine dining, and which has welcomed visitors from around the world to Tenuta Monsordo Bernardina (with its iconic Acino) since 2009; Tenuta Castelbuono, a reality in Umbria, part of Tenute Lunelli, famous for its “Carapace” by master Arnaldo Pomodoro; and two benchmark wineries from Campania, such as Feudi di San Gregorio in Sorbo Serpico, Irpinia, headed by Antonio Capaldo, and Marisa Cuomo in Furore on the stunning Amalfi Coast.

Waiting for positions 51 to 100 for 2025, which WineNews, as said, will explain directly from Australia, still looking to positions from 51 to 100, it emerges that Portugal claims the highest number of spots among all countries this year, with eight entries. The Douro Valley accounts for six, with Quinta do Seixo (Sandeman) at No. 62, Quinta do Bomfim (Symington Family Estates) at No. 66, Quinta do Crasto (No. 67), Quinta do Noval (No. 73), Quinta Nova De Nossa Senhora Do Carmo (No. 74), and Quinta do Vallado (No. 84). Herdade do Esporão in Alentejo ranks No. 69, and Taylor’s Port Cellars in Porto is at No. 85. France is represented by 7 wineries: Veuve Clicquot (No. 51), Moët & Chandon (No. 57), and Philipponnat Champagne (No. 76) from Champagne; Château Pichon Baron (No. 60) and Cos d’Estournel (No. 97) from Bordeaux; Domaine Faiveley (No. 59) from Burgundy; and M. Chapoutier (No. 77) from the Rhône Valley. Elsewhere in Europe, Spain places 3 wineries, Bodegas Arzuaga in Ribera del Duero (No. 64), alongside Bodegas Muga in Rioja (No. 53) and Bodegas Granbazán (No. 86). The UK sees a new entry with Leonardslee Family Vineyards in Sussex (No. 56), while Balfour Winery in Kent (No. 96) returns to the list for the first time since 2022. Hungary welcomes Tokaj-Hétszőlő Organic Vineyards (No. 58) for the first time, while Disznókő ranks No. 63, both from Tokaj. Other European wineries include Domäne Wachau (No. 68) and Weingut Tement (No. 82), both located in Austria. Midalidare Estate (No. 54) from Bulgaria enters in the list 51-100; and Château Mukhrani (No. 75) and Château Buera (No. 72) from Georgia.

South America celebrates a new entry in list 51-100 this year with Sitio La Estocada (No. 91) in Mendoza, in Argentina, which also contributes Finca El Paraíso - Luigi Bosca (No. 70), Bodega DiamAndes (No. 93), and Bodega Lagarde (No. 95). Uruguay and Chile, each one with a winery, respectively Bodega Bouza (No. 55) and Clos Apalta in Colchagua Valley (No. 65). South Africa boasts four entries, including newcomers La Motte Wine Estate (No. 94) and Hamilton Russell Vineyards (No. 99), alongside Stellenbosch’s Tokara Wine and Olive Estate (No. 71) and Delaire Graff Estate (No. 79). Still, New Zealand welcomes three new entries: Wairau River Wines in Marlborough (No. 52), Greystone Winery (No. 89), and Felton Road in Central Otago (No. 98), in addition to Kumeu River Wines returning to the classification 51-100 at No. 90 for the first time since 2023, while Ata Rangi holds its place at No. 100. Among the curiosities, Lebanon appears with Chateau Kefraya (No. 92), and the United States secures a spot with Beringer Vineyards (No. 88) in Napa Valley.

“This year’s expanded list is a vibrant showcase of excellence in global wine tourism, with vineyards spanning six continents. We are thrilled to welcome a host of new entries and to honor other world-class vineyards and the people managing them. Congratulations to all the wineries featured in this year’s list. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at the awards ceremony in Margaret River”, commented William Drew, director of content for “The World’s 50 Best Vineyards”.

Focus - “The World’s Best Vineyards” 2025 (positions from 51 to 100)

51 - Veuve Clicquot - Champagne

52 - Wairau River Wines - Marlborough

53 - Bodegas Muga - Rioja

54 - Midalidare Estate - Pianure della Tracia

55 - Bodega Bouza - Montevideo

56 - Leonardslee Family Vineyards - West Sussex

57 - Moët & Chandon - Champagne

58 - Tokaj-Hétszőlő Organic Vineyards - Tokaj

59 - Domaine Faiveley - Borgogna

60 - Château Pichon Baron - Bordeaux

61 - Castello Banfi - Toscana

62 - Quinta do Seixo (Sandeman) - Valle del Douro

63 - Disznókő - Tokaj

64 - Bodegas Arzuaga - Ribera del Duero

65 - Clos Apalta - Valle di Colchagua

66 - Quinta do Bomfim (Symington Family Estates) - Alta Valle del Douro

67 - Quinta do Crasto - Valle del Douro

68 - Domäne Wachau - Wachau

69 - Herdade do Esporão - Alentejo

70 - Finca El Paraíso - Luigi Bosca - Mendoza

71 - Tokara Wine and Olive Estate - Stellenbosch

72 - Château Buera - Kakheti

73 - Quinta do Noval - Valle del Douro

74 - Quinta Nova De Nossa Senhora Do Carmo - Valle del Douro

75 - Château Mukhrani - Kartli

76 - Philipponnat Champagne - Champagne

77 - M. Chapoutier - Valle del Rodano

78 - Azienda Agricola Arianna Occhipinti - Sicilia

79 - Delaire Graff Estate - Stellenbosch

80 - Marchesi di Barolo - Piemonte

81 - Tenuta Cavalier Pepe - Irpinia

82 - Weingut Tement - Styria

83 - Masi Cellars - Veneto

84 - Quinta do Vallado - Valle del Douro

85 - Taylor’s Port Cellars - Porto

86 - Bodegas Granbazán - Valle del Salnés

87 - Casanova di Neri - Toscana

88 - Beringer Vineyards - Napa Valley

89 - Greystone Winery - Waipara

90 - Kumeu River Wines - Auckland

91 - Sitio La Estocada - Mendoza

92 - Chateau Kefraya - Valle della Bekaa occidentale

93 - Bodega DiamAndes - Mendoza

94 - La Motte Wine Estate - Valle di Franschhoek

95 - Bodega Lagarde - Mendoza

96 - Balfour Winery - Kent

97 - Cos d’Estournel - Bordeaux

98 - Felton Road - Central Otago

99 - Hamilton Russell Vineyards - Hemel-en-Aarde

100 - Ata Rangi - Martinborough

