“100 Best Italian Rosé”: I Fauri, Giuseppe Cipolla and Garofano are on the podium of “pink drinking”

Rosé wines now account for 10% of all wines consumed globally (Iwsr data) and, as always, have their most important season in the summer, thanks to their fresh, light wines that are generally low in alcohol and their thousand shades of pink that go well with the colours of a sunset to watch by the sea while sipping a good glass. The best of Italy, a country which, as with any typology, is capable of expressing a very wide variety of vines and territories, from North to South, is lined up in the ranking “100 Best Italian Rosé”, published by the portal www.lucianopignataro.it, with tastings by Antonella Amodio, Chiara Giorleo, Adele Elisabetta Granieri, Teresa Mincione and Raffaele Mosca.

At the absolute top is the Baldovino Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Doc 2022 by Tenuta I Fauri in front, on the podium of the Occhio di Sale Terre Siciliane Rosato Igt 2022 by Giuseppe Cipolla, and the Girofle Salento Igp Rosato Negroamaro 2022 by Garofano vigneti e cantine. To complete the “Top 10”, however, there are the Inalto Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Superiore Doc 2021 by Inalto, the Torre Testa Salento Igp Rosato Susumaniello 2022 by Tenute Rubino, the Fosso Cancelli Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Doc 2021 by Ciavolich, the Jet Rosé Toscana Rosato Igt 2022 by Castello di Montepò, the Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Doc 2022 by Cirelli, the Ramatico Lazio Rosato Igt 2020 by Antonella Pacchiarotti and the Idea Rosato di Primitivo Puglia Igp 2022 by Varvaglione 1921

Among the best in the ranking is also the Five Roses Anniversario Salento Rosato Igt 2022 by Leone De Castris, the first winery in Italy to focus on rosé wine, with a fascinating history: the first rosé to be bottled and marketed in Italy, Five Roses owes its name to the site of origin of the grapes (Contrada Cinque Rose) and to the “whim” of the allied general Charles Poletti who, at the end of the Second World War, obtained a large supply of this rosé which he wanted, however, with an English-language name. Which, still, is synonymous with Italian rosé in the world.

