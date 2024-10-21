10,000 “dream” bottles from Italy (from a single owner) and France up for auction with Wannenes

From a magnum of Romanée-Conti 1999 (with auction base of 30,000-50,000 euros), to a magnum of 1990 La Tâche (10,000-18,000 euros) from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, among the great French wines; from two magnums of Masseto 2006 from Frescobaldi Group (2,600-4. 000 euros), to a 30-bottle vertical of Sassicaia (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017) by Tenuta San Guido (4,500-6,500 euros); from six double magnums of Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2010 by Casanova di Neri (7,000-10,500 euros), to three magnums of Barolo Granbussia Riserva 2006 by Aldo Conterno (1,700-2,600 euros) among Italian icon-wines. Here are the top lots among the 761 - 748 Italians belonging to a single owner, and 13 Transalpines, totaling as many as 10,000 bottles - featured in the auction organized by Wannenes in weblive, on October 29 and 30. In between are many other proposals, mainly Italian with bottles from the main wine territories of the Boot, such as Piedmont, Tuscany and Veneto, but also from some prestigious areas of Trentino, Lazio, Umbria, Campania, Puglia and Sicily. And then also important French wines in a special collection coming directly from Burgundy, Alsace and Bordeaux.

It will be the expert from the auction house’s Wine department, Luca Giordana, who will present the sale to enthusiasts, wine professionals and collectors: an exceptional selection in terms of quantity and quality of the bottles in the catalog. The Italian lots, Wannenes points out, were purchased and stored over the years by a single owner, who has kept them until today in the same cellar under ideal conditions, with controlled temperature and humidity, in full respect of the conservation chain. The bottles are available mainly in cases of three or six, but the catalog also includes large formats such as magnums, double magnums and unobtainable 5-, 6-, 12- or 15-liter bottles.

The largest block consists of 90 bottles of Tignanello, vintage 2016, by Marchesi Antinori (with an auction base ranging from 7,500 to 11,500 euros). Also present are several vertical lots, including 42 bottles of Solaia, also by Antinori, all vintages from 2011 to 2017 (at 7,000 to 10,500 euros; and with Solaia also in a 24-bottle lot of the 2017 vintage, at 4,000 to 6,000 euros, same auction base for 10 magnums of 2013), and 48 bottles of Ornellaia from the Frescobaldi Group’s Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, all vintages from 2011 to 2018 (estimated between 6,000 and 9,000 euros).

Still staying in Tuscany, all the wines that have made this area famous are present, such as the aforementioned Brunello di Montalcino by Casanova di Neri, but also Le Pergole Torte by Montevertine stands out, with a 12-bottle case of 2015 (1,700-2,600 euros), 48 of 2014 (7,000-10,000 euros), and two double magnums (1,400-2,200 euros), and Castello del Terriccio’s Lupicaia (36-bottle lot of 2010 vintage, at 1,700-2,600 euros).

Turning to Piedmont wines, however, of note are Gaja’s great selections of Barolo and Barbaresco (12 bottles of 2014 Sorì Tildin and Sorì San Lorenzo, both lots with auction bases of 2,000-3,000 euros), Damilano’s Barolo Cannubi Riserva (30 bottles of 2008, at 2,600-4,000 euros), Massolino’s Barolo Vigna Rionda (44 bottles of 2008 Riserva, at 6. 000-9,000 euros), Prunotto’s Barolo Bussia Vigna Colonnello (a vertical of 36 bottles of 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2016, at 2,400-3,500 euros), but also the Barolo wines of Clerico, Paolo Scavino, Cogno or the Marchesi di Barolo, declined in exceptional vintages such as 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Rounding out the offerings are some prestigious labels from the rest of Italy: from Veneto with Romano dal Forno’s Amarone della Valpolicella, to the vineyards of the Dolomites with Tenuta San Leonardo’s iconic San Leonardo, to Puglia with Gianfranco Fino’s Primitivo Es, to name a few.

And, then, the special collection of French wines, which includes two extraordinary assortments from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti from 2001 and 1999 (both 12-bottle lots with auction bases of 35,000-50,000 euros), and magnums of Romanée-Conti 1999 and La Tâche 1990. Staying in Burgundy, also on offer are a few bottles of Musigny 1999 from Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier (3 bottles of Grand Cru, at 5,000-7,500 euros) and Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue (3 bottles, at 1,500-2,500 euros). From Alsace, a selection of 2000 Riesling Clos Sainte Hune (12 bottles with auction base of 2,000-3,000 euros) and 3 from 1990 (1,000-1,500 euros) from the historic Trimbach winery, while from Bordeaux the catalog offers a 12-batch lot of 2007 Château Mouton Rotschild estimated between 3,500 and 5,000 euros.

