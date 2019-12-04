14,000 Michelin Guide gourmet restaurants land on TripAdvisor and TheFork

The Michelin Guide, after the purchase of 100% of “The Wine Advocate”, a historical and influential wine magazine founded by Robert Parker, announces a new partnership, which marks an important turning point in the world of consumers, this time with TripAdvisor and TheFork that, as the study by Strategy& points out, in 2018 together have influenced almost 7.2 billion euros in revenue in the six markets considered (France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United States and United Kingdom), namely over 320 million additional meals in restaurants. Numbers that have certainly made the world of gourmet catering stand up, plastically represented by the 14,000 restaurants selected by the “red” inspectors, who will now be identified with their scores and distinctions (Star, Bib Gourmand, and Piatto) on the site and the TripAdvisor app. Thus, 4,000 restaurants across Europe will soon be accessible and bookable on TheFork and on the digital platform of the Michelin Guide, which also signed an agreement to sell Bookatable to TheFork, an acquisition that allows TheFork to consolidate its existing markets and expand into five new countries: the UK, Germany, Austria, Finland, and Norway. This means that the 14,000 restaurants bookable on Bookatable will join the 67,000 already bookable on TheFork, creating the largest online restaurant reservation platform.

“With over 120 years of experience in creating gourmet guides providing restaurant recommendations based on the work of independent and experienced inspectors, this strategic partnership between Michelin and TripAdvisor will provide unprecedented visibility to the addresses listed in the Michelin Guide selections around the world,” explains Scott Clark, member of the Michelin Group Executive Committee. By combining the Michelin Guide’s exclusive restaurant selection criteria with the completeness of TripAdvisor’s travel planning platform, we will be able to make the Michelin Guide selections accessible to a much wider range of customers around the world. “We are delighted to add the Michelin Bookatable to the TripAdvisor family. This agreement allows us to continue to expand our business geographically while offering even more valuable service to restaurants and customers,” said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president of TripAdvisor Restaurants and CEO of TheFork. Soon we will make more visible on our platforms the bookable restaurants selected by Michelin to better serve our users and direct customers to the right restaurant for them”.

