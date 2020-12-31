2020 for Vivino: Sassicaia, Ferrari and Cervaro della Sala among the community’s best sellers

Sharing, in 2020, is more and more through social networks and virtual communities. Even that of wine, which can count on the largest of all, Vivino https://www.vivino.com/, populated, albeit virtually, by millions and millions of wine lovers from every corner of the world. Who, in the last 12 months, have scanned more than 380 million labels, granting 5 stars, which is the highest evaluation, in 4.8 million cases. In all, the wineries present on Vivino have become 239.433, of which 38.944 in Italy. In the Belpaese, the most searched region was Tuscany, but beyond the scans, Vivino has lined up the best sellers of 2020, divided by price ranges. A selection of 25 labels, among the griffes and the territories of reference of the Belpaese and not only.

In the “Top 6” of affordable wines, that is under 15 euros per bottle, there are the red wine Hieron, Fanciacorta Ca’ de’ Pazzi, Chianti 2018 Maramai, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Priol by Bortolomiol, Lotto Unico 2016 by Terrescure and Blaye - Côtes de Bordeaux 2017 Château Haut Prieur. In the higher price range, between 15 and 30 euros per bottle, the best sellers are Farnese’s Edizione Cinque Autoctoni, Tenuta Guado al Tasso’s (Antinori) Bruciato 2018, Cantina Barbanera’s Gigino 2016, Gruppo Centoterre’s Amarone 2017 Moscheta Nera, Amarone 2017 Otre and Champagne Louis Armand.

Going up one more step, but still staying under 50 euros per bottle, Vivino's recommendations focus on Castello della Sala’s 2018 Cervaro (Antinori), Donnafugata’s 2016 Mille e Una Notte, Bellavista’s 2015 Franciacorta Satén, Louis Roederer’s Champagne Brut Ptemier and Champagne Brut (R de Ruinart). Finally, great wines, without caring too much about the wallet, starting with Dom Pérignon vintage 2010, then Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2017, Tenuta Guado al Tasso’s Bolgheri Superiore 2017 (Antinori), Giuseppe Quintarelli’s Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2012, Trentodoc “Giulio Ferrari” Riserva del Fondatore 2008 and Tenuta San Leonardo’s San Leonardo 2015.

Copyright © 2000/2021