217 “Chiocciole” and 201 “Top Wine” in the 2022 “Slow Wine Guide”

The 217 “Chiocciole” awards are for those wineries that have best interpreted “the sensorial, territorial and environmental values ​​in harmony with Slow Food”, on the “Slow Wine 2022” Guide, signed by Slow Food, edited by Giancarlo Gariglio and Fabio Giavedoni. There are also 201 “Top Wine” awards, or the best in wine production expressed by the different Italian wine territories, while 185 wines deserve the mention of “Wine Quotidiano”- everyday wine - reserved for bottles that can be purchased in wine shops at the maximum price of 12 euros. And, finally, 353 “Slow Wine” mentions for those wines that, in addition to having excellent organoleptic quality, have also managed to concentrate in the glass characteristics linked to the territory, history and environment. The Guide will be formally presented on October 8th, at “Milano Wine Week”, presenting also special awards for Career, for Sustainable Viticulture and for the Young Winemaker. On October 9th and 10th, the Megawatt Court will host a real wine shop, divided into Regions, including almost 900 different wines selected by the Guide.

Among those receiving the “Chiocciole” awards, there are 35 producers from Piedmont, 31 from Tuscany, 19 from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 17 from Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige. It is the usual power relationship when the “Top Wines” are taken into consideration, since Piedmont has confirmed its dominance, boasting 44 award-winning labels, closely followed by 43 awards in Tuscany, then Trentino-Alto Adige at a distance counting 21, then Veneto at 17, Lombardy at 11, Friuli-Venezia Giulia at 9 and the Marche at 8.

Analyzing the most awarded denominations, the certainty of Barolo stands out, as always, which ranks 24 wines, while Barbaresco - remaining in the Langhe - has 10, second denomination ahead of Brunello di Montalcino (9), and Franciacorta (6), Verdicchio (5, between Matelica, Jesi and Castelli di Jesi) and Amarone (5).

Copyright © 2000/2021