43 million hectolitres of wine in the "Cantina Italia"

The harvest is over, and with most of the end-of-year orders now processed by the wineries of the Belpaese, the picture of how much wine, Italy, is really in the cellar is becoming increasingly clear. The data of the telematic register, updated to November 15, 2019, speak of 43 million hectoliters of wine, plus 14.5 million new wine still in fermentation, and 15.5 million hectoliters of musts. The figures are substantially the same as those of the same date in 2018 (when 42.9 million hectolitres of wine, 15.3 million hectolitres of must and 15.3 million hectolitres of fermenting wine were recorded).

More than 60% of the wine in Italy is physically held in the northern regions. In Veneto alone there is a quarter of the national wine, thanks to the stocks of the provinces of Treviso and Verona (9%), which hold more wine than Puglia and Sicily combined. More than 50% of the wine held is PDO, with a prevalence of red (53.5%). 25.9% of the wine is PGI, again with a prevalence of red (55.2%), while the varietal wines held account for only 1.6% of the total. The remaining 22.3% is made up of table wines, while wines from organic farming represent 5.8% of the total held.

In terms of denominations, the top 10 (out of a total of 524) account for 39% of the total denomination wine in Italy, a percentage that is almost 60% if you extend the range to the top 20. With the world Prosecco, (between Doc and Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, to which must be added Cartizze and Asolo Prosecco Superiore Docg), which alone accounts for more than 10% of Italian denomination wine.

