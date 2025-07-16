Italian sparkling wine exports are down in value (-1.1%), except for Prosecco PDO

Following a long period of steady growth, Italian wine exports slowed down in April 2025, declining in value over the first four months of the year compared to 2024 (-0.86%). The “glass half full”, instead, came from one of the symbolic products of Italian winemaking: Prosecco. Sparkling wines, according to ISTAT data as analyzed by WineNews, generally slowed down over the first four months in 2025, dropping 1.1% compared to the first four months in 2024, reaching 676.2 million euros total value (sparkling wines accounted for over a quarter of total Italian wine exports), while volumes remained at 158.172.924 liters (-1.5%). Meanwhile, the Prosecco PDO world is still in positive territory. From January to April 2025, exports totaled 527 million euros, up +1.5% compared to the same period in 2024, and volumes also grew to 121.633.459 euros(+3.4%). These figures mean that approximately 76% of Italian sparkling wines exported abroad are Prosecco PDO (including the historic Conegliano and Valdobbiadene DOCG, the younger and larger DOC, and the “rapid” Asolo DOCG, ed.), and have a significant impact on the trade balance. Compared to data in March, Prosecco PDO has also declined, since the comparison between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 showed +4.9% in value.

Italian sparkling wines, overall, have performed well in the US, at 191.6 million euros (+12.5% versus the +6.59% for Italian wine in general) in value, which demonstrates that new consumption trends are driving sales of Italian sparkling wines, Prosecco first and foremost. 91.2% of Italian sparkling wines shipped to the US are Prosecco PDO, a figure that definitely emphasizes the importance of the sector. The second largest market is Great Britain, at 102.5 million euros, at - 6.2% decrease. France, the home of Champagne, registered a positive performance, at 43.7 million euros (+15.6%). Belgium and Switzerland performed well, too, while negative signs came from Germany, and especially, Russia (25.7 million euros), where exports plummeted -47% compared to a year ago. China is a surprising example, in spite of its limited impact on total exports (1.9 million euros), growing +7.4%.

Italian sparkling wines are, therefore, on a slight decline, however they are solid in terms of exports, though this figure reflects the significant impact of purchases from the United States. It’s always the same story, though: the final decision on US tariffs (and the “nightmare” of a 30% tariff starting August 1st, while the EU is continuing negotiations), will also determine the overall performance of Italian sparkling wines on foreign markets over the next few months.

