Duties: “Prosecco, Pinot Grigio, Chianti, Chianti Classico, Brunello and Barolo the most affected”

Understanding what will really happen with Us duties is a “lottery”, up to today, while negotiations between the Usa and Eu are going forward despite flows of words and declarations of these days, as it is natural. But, it is certain that, if duties at 10%, today, represent a brake, those at 30% announced by Trump starting from August, 1st, if a better solution will not be found would be a real millstone, or a “de facto embargo”, according to many, and it is clear that those territories or wine in the Usa which are more exposed will be affected more. Such as Prosecco, but also Pinot Grigio, Chianti, Brunello di Montalcino, Barolo, and Nero d’Avola from Sicily, as the observatory of Edoardo Freddi, one of the most advance Italian realities dedicated to export, underlines with over 60 wineries with brands ranging from Marchesi di Barolo to San Michele Appiano, from San Leonardo to Suavia, from Villa della Torre to Michele Satta, from Vallepicciola to Citra, from Montevetrano to Librandi, from Mottura to Pellegrino 1880, to mention some of them, with a 2024 managed turnover higher than 112 million euros (+8.2% compared to 2023), and with over 30 million of traded bottles mainly in the Usa, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam (and, among the promoters of manifesto “Envisioning2035 Wine (R)evolution”).

“With the possible worsening of American duties on European products, a new chapter for Italian wine in the USA opens. No alarmism, but it is licit to suppose scenarios in which some denominations - for positioning, volumes or strategic presence on the Us market - could result as more exposed than others”, comments Edoardo Freddi. Who adds: “according to the estimates of our “Observatory Edoardo Freddi International” mapping hundreds of producers, importers, suppliers and wine lovers in Italy and in the world, among the potentially most exposed wines to risk, some of the excellences symbol of our export are found. In the first place, as a risk coefficient, Prosecco is found (according to 46% of opinions), followed by Pinot Grigio (40%). Chianti ranks third (36% of opinions), almost tie with Chianti Classico (35%). At the fifth place, Brunello di Montalcino (31%) is found, then Barolo (28%), and Barbaresco (26%). Eightieth place for Amarone (22%), Montepulciano d’Abruzzo is ninth according to 19% of interviewed. Nero d’Avola closes in tenth position according to 16% of opinions”.

“They are wines that, for commercial success, recognizability, and exported volumes, represent an important frame of Italian wine in the Usa. A change in customs costs could influence on price and competitiveness dynamics on the shelf”, comments Freddi, who, at the same time, invites all the sector to reflect on new strategies: market diversification, strengthening of perceived value, investments in branding and storytelling to consolidate the bond with American consumer. “Italian wine, already accustomed to navigate complex global scenarios, has the tools to cope also this challenge. But, to remain alert is fundamental”.

Copyright © 2000/2025