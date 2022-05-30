5 million investment for 22 hectares under vine: here is Aganis, Cecchetto brothers’ latest project

From the acquisition of a disused property in Borgo Salariis in Treppo Grande (Udine), Aganis was born, the new project of Simone, Fabio and Alessio Cecchetto, the three brothers at the helm, with their family, of Treviso-based Ca’ di Rajo, a Raboso griffe with 25 hectares under vine and 2 million bottles produced each year, and of Terre di Rai. The new venture, however, focuses on Refosco and Friulano, but also on a new winery, for a total investment of 5 million euros over the next 5 years. A tribute to the territory right from the name, because Aganis is the dialect term for agane, female figures from Alpine mythology, particularly well-known in Carnia.

The winery, on the other hand, consists of 22 hectares of vineyards and 15 hectares of woods, and Alessio, Fabio and Simone Cecchetto’s project involves the production of two sparkling wines, a Ribolla Gialla and a Rosé from 100% Pinot Noir grapes, and a series of native varieties in still wine versions such as Friulano, Refosco, Malvasia and Ribolla Gialla. Resulting from extensive replanting work, the new vineyards will be cultivated on the characteristic sandstone and marl soils, with particular attention to sustainability and respect for the hillside environment. The primary goal, stress the three Cecchetto brothers, is to preserve a perfect ecosystem, where viticulture is perfectly integrated with a fascinating natural habitat, framed by peaks and surrounded by forests.

“Right from the choice of name, this winery expresses our desire to give life to wines that can speak of territory and traditions in a modern key by bringing in the nymph protagonist of the brand and part of the label lines. Aganis in Friulian are “spirits” of waterways, protectors of fishermen and farmers and guardians of the memory of this corner of Italy”, explain Alessio, Fabio and Simone Cecchetto. “We want to make Aganis a company to live on. At the foot of Carnia's peaks and near San Daniele, we want to create a place where we can stop and contemplate nature, which will be a pleasant stop for cyclists riding the nearby Alpe Adria Cycle Route that connects Salzburg to Grado, and which will offer a sensory escape for those who visit the Horseback Trail and the Cormor Botanical Park”.

Copyright © 2000/2022