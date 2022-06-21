50,000 solidarity bottles of Serena Wines 1881 for Alex Zanardi’s athletes on Svindando.com

While “Obiettivo Tricolore”, edition n.3 of the great relay conceived by Alex Zanardi, is crossing Italy in a journey of over 2,000 km and 31 stages from Santa Maria di Leuca to Cortina d’Ampezzo, site of the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games together with Milan, with 65 protagonists Paralympic athletes until June 26, 50,000 solidarity bottles of Prosecco Doc Treviso Extra Dry Millesimato and Prosecco Doc Rosé Brut Millesimato by Serena Wines 1881 in the collector’s “Special Edition” to support “Obiettivo3”, the project of the great Italian champion, are sold online at the Svinando.com wine shop.

“Obiettivo3” is the exciting project conceived in 2017 by Alex Zanardi to approach, accompany and support disabled people by introducing them to sports.

By joining the community, the athletes receive the equipment on loan for free use, and, in addition to the expertise of the coaches, they find in the new teammate's important points of reference for cultivating this passion. In its first four years of activity “Obiettivo3” has recruited more than 120 athletes, who have participated in dozen of national and international events, achieving remarkable results, one above all: the Bronze Medal won by the para cyclist Katia Aere at the Tokyo Paralympics.

“Obiettivo3” aims to spread the importance of sport for disabled people and for this reason has also devised a series of initiatives, the most important of which is the “Obiettivo Tricolore”. Born in 2020 to launch a restart message through sport after the long lockdown, in 2021the relay continued with the same format. A three-week journey with 70 Paralympic athletes involved in 54 stages spread over 18 Regions. Each athlete has covered their own journey, bicycle or Olympic wheelchair, passing the baton from hand to hand. Over 2,300 km of travel with the final in Catania. The 2022 edition, n.3 of “Obiettivo Tricolore”, currently in progress, starterted in Santa Maria di Leuca on 5 June and ended on 26 June in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Prosecco Doc and Doc Rosé support this noble cause (at a price of 9.90€) “and these are unique bottles, made for now in only 50,000 pieces, to collect, to give as gifts, to drink in the company”, explains Luca Serena, Ceo of Serena Wines 1881. Bottles that are also protagonists at the Tadini Space in Milan, where they accompany the exhibition signed by Alberto Giuliani, hosted in a group show dedicated to disability.

