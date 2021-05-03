After 11 years, Inter, Champion of Italy, toasts with Prosecco Superiore by Santa Margherita

Every Championship victory has its toast. After eleven years, Inter is back on top in Italy - four games ahead of time – and Italian Champions. The party started yesterday afternoon, as the final whistle blew during the Sassuolo-Atalanta game, which provided mathematical certainty for the title of Champions. And, the party will definitely go on for weeks, and will be bathed in Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut “52” from Santa Margherita, the official toast of the Nerazzurri Club to celebrate their Serie A 2020/21 Soccer Championship victory. This is the nineteenth Championship win for Inter and brings the team back to the Gotha of champions, enriching their trophy case of thirty-one National titles and nine International titles.

The special edition of the celebration wines commemorates the success of the team led by Antonio Conte, depicting a large scudetto that stands above the label, and the impressive “IM Scudetto” lettering decorates the side of the large formats chosen for the celebrations. Fans will also be able to purchase the bottles in a special boxed Magnum version, produced in a limited edition - 2021 in all - available on the official Inter channels, exclusive e-commerce sites, selected wine shops and company shops.

The celebration unites two excellent organizations and their “passion for the world”. On one hand, Inter, founded in 1908 and today recognized as one of the most prestigious soccer clubs in the world; on the other, Santa Margherita, an icon of Made in Italy excellence, and a star on International markets. Prosecco Superiore is, today, one of the ambassadors of taste and of the Italian “way of life” that has conquered entire generations of wine lovers in Europe, Asia and overseas. So, "We are Brothers and Sisters of the World" is not just a statement; it is a clear choice of goals for Inter and for Santa Margherita’s Prosecco Superiore, the star of countless toasts in over 90 countries around the world.

