Amazon has become a wine bottler with its Compass Road brand

During the frenetic “Black Friday” shopping days, even online, wine makes no exception, and there are dozens and dozens of emails and promotions on social medias both traditional and “native digital”, fielded by wine shops and wine sellers.

The one, among these, that is getting the most attention is Amazon, which for years has launched its “wine” section as a space available to wineries and wine-making e-commerce players, and now its wines will also have a private label. The wine line of Jeff Bezos’ colossal company, is called Compass Road, and it offers five wines, including a Pinot Grigio Garda DOC, three French wines - a Grenache, a Chardonnay and a Merlot - and a German Riesling.

Actually, this is not a true debut, because Amazon had already created a line of wines that is called “Next”, in 2017, in partnership with the American winery, King Estate, in Oregon. However, this would seem to be a more concrete step into the wine world for the e-commerce giant, as it is raising curiosity about its future investments. The Seattle-based company invoices over 230 billion dollars (2018 figure), and its founder and president has a personal fortune estimated at 109 billion dollars; therefore, availability of liquid assets to invest in vineyards and cellars, would not appear to be a problem.

