Among wine, cuisine, restoration, agriculture: 10 “Masters of the Art of Italian Cuisine”

From Piero Antinori, a leading figure in Italian wine, for “Winemaking Art” (as written here), and who also received birthday wishes from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the occasion of his birthday No. 88, celebrated exactly today), to Enrico Cerea, who, together with his family, leads the Da Vittorio group and is one of the great names of Italian cuisine (and who, as the Prime Minister herself explained today, thanks to the conviviality, professionalism, and warmth embodied in his Italian cuisine, managed to “put a bib on” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dining table during Modi visit hosted by Meloni at the end of May), for “Cuisine”, from Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, representing the world most beloved Italian cheese for “Cheesemaking Art”, to Francesco Panella, an Italian restaurateur with numerous establishments around the world for “Gastronomy”, from Simone Padoan, one of the foremost exponents of the gourmet pizza movement for “Pizza”, to Antonella Titone, head of the Azienda Agricola Titone in Sicily for “Olive-Growing Art”, from Margherita Angela Mastromauro of the Attilio Mastromauro-Granoro pasta company in Puglia for “Pasta”, to Pier Luigi Roscioli, who runs one of Rome’s oldest and most renowned bakeries and has become a landmark of the city gastronomic scene for “Breadmaking”, from Federica Russo, pastry chef at Pasticceria Fabrizio Galla in San Sebastiano da Po, Piedmont, for “Pastry Arts”, to Eugenio Morrone of Gelateria Fiordiluna in Rome and winner of the Gelato World Cup in 2020 for “Ice Cream Making”: these are the 10 “Masters of the Art of Italian Cuisine” for 2026, honored today in Rome at Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Italian Government, by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida.

Established by Law No. 59 of April 19th, 2024, the award is dedicated to recognizing the masters of Italian wine and food culture and the professionals who preserve, pass on, and innovate the nation gastronomic knowledge and traditions. The ten Masters received a bronze medal, a lapel pin, and an ornamental insignia, all crafted by the Italian State Printing Office and Mint. Compared to 2025, the range of awards has expanded. A ministerial decree issued on October 31st introduced new categories, adding the arts of pasta-making and breadmaking to those originally established by law. The objective remains the same: to celebrate professional excellence and the rich heritage of Italian gastronomic traditions.

“We are proud to have established this award by law to celebrate our heritage and the mastery of those who make it admired and appreciated worldwide every day. The Masters of the Art of Italian Cuisine are among the protagonists of our national prestige, and their work makes us proud because they promote our identity and culture around the world. The Government will continue to work, as it has done so far, through record investments and a coordinated strategy, to promote Italian agri-food products and make the sector ever stronger and more dynamic”, declares Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“Italian cuisine is the finest in the world, not only in terms of figures, but because it universally represents the paradigm of well-being, togetherness, and care for others. The masters therefore have a mission: to ensure that their arts are passed on to future generations. Through this recognition, the State acknowledges their dedication and the passion with which they have become role models for others”, adds Minister Francesco Lollobrigida.

Among the new features of the 2026 edition, Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida highlighted an educational initiative: “those who are awarded the title of “Master” - and for this I thank the collaboration of the Ministry of Education - will be able to teach and bring their experience into schools”.

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