An exoskeleton to protect the health of those who work between the vine rows: here is Exoviti

Among the many costs that wine companies have to face, another one, although not so significant, is dedicated to musculoskeletal disorders, which among the rows of France afflict 700 workers every year, especially vineyard workers, and which cost 42 million EUR. In Italy, above all, the agricultural worker is among the 14 categories of arduous work recognized by the INPS. To sum up, that one in the vineyard is hard work, and we certainly didn’t just find out it today, but it needs to be done. Better if by protecting the health of workers, which essentially means protecting the company itself, investing in a hyper-technological solution: Exoviti, an exoskeleton produced by the French company RB3D, explicitly designed for those who work in vineyards.

It weighs less than 2 kilograms, costs 1,500 euros, and adapts to every person, but, above all, it promises to keep the back aligned, reduce lumbar fatigue and compression of the intervertebral discs, and will be useful during all operations that require leaning forward, such as tying, roughing, thinning, manual weeding or harvesting. The Exoviti is installed and adapted to the build of the worker in less than a minute, and its assistance can be adjusted from 0 to 20 kg, choosing from four positions. RB3D furthermore, worked on its ergonomics and designed it with flexible and breathable material to make it comfortable.

