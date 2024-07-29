Andrea Bocelli relaunches his wine brand, with a label redesign and three new references

He is one of the symbols of Italy's Belpaese, along with great wine, excellent food, design and fashion: Andrea Bocelli, the world's most famous tenor, is celebrating 30 years of his career with a series of evening events in Lajatico and Forte dei Marmi, Tuscany, along with famous international stars - from Ed Sheeran to Johnny Depp, from Will Smith to Brian May, via Tiziano Ferro, Eros Ramazzotti, Laura Pausini and Zucchero - and, for the occasion, it relaunches its wine brand, Bocelli1831, with a restyling of its labels and three new references (Prosecco, Igt Toscana Bianco, Igt Toscana Rosso), which will be produced and distributed in Italy and abroad by Zonin1821 (the Veneto-based company is no stranger to experiences of partnerships with celebrities: they are the ones to produce the Prosecco signed by pop star Kylie Minougue , who with the Rosé is even at no. 1 of sales in its type in Uk, ed).

On the stage of “Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration”, in Lajatico (the Maestro’s hometown, where he wanted to build the evocative Teatro del Silenzio, so called because it hosts very few shows a year) and “Notti Toscane” in Forte dei Marmi, the Bocelli family offered an audience of national and international guests a combination of made-in-Italy excellence: music, art, fashion, style, food and wine. Numerous stars arrived to celebrate Andrea Bocelli’s career: Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Ed Sheeran, Brian May, Will Smith, Jon Batiste, Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe, Elisa, Shania Twain, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal, Sofia Carson, and Eros Ramazzotti, as well as classical music stars Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, and Nadine Sierra. Right here, the Bocellis told a significant piece of their family history and presented their wine production. The Bocelli family has, in fact, peasant origins: in the 18th century the Bocellis were sharecroppers on the Spedaletto farm (between Lajatico and Volterra), owned by the Princes Corsini. On March 21, 1831, dipping into his savings, Gaspero Bocelli freed himself from being a colonist and became a small landowner, acquiring for the sum of a thousand scudi the Podere Poggioncino. The name of the first-born sons of the Bocelli family, for seven generations, begins with “A”. Like Anselmo, son of Gaspare; like his great-great-grandfather Antonio; like his son Anselmo; like his grandfather Alcide, electromechanical expert, inventor; like Alessandro, who in addition to his eldest son, Andrea (1958), also destined the first letter of the alphabet for Alberto (1961). The tradition continues with Amos, Andrea’s eldest, with Alessio, Alberto’s eldest.

Bocelli1831 wines are an expression of the Bocelli family’s roots and vision, which began in 1831 and has been passed down through successive generations, when the Bocelli family began making wines on their estate in Tuscany. Here, from vineyards more than 70 years old, classic Tuscan grape varieties such as Sangiovese, Canaiolo, Colorino, Malvasia and Trebbiano are grown. In the last two decades, it was then discovered that this terroir was exceptionally suitable for Cabernet Sauvignon, which is why the first vines were planted 10 years ago. The Bocelli family has decided to capitalize on more than 180 years of winemaking excellence and passion by expanding production outside their own winery, through collaboration with producers operating in other geographical areas of winemaking excellence. As a result, three new wines under the Bocelli1831 brand were conceived: a Prosecco Doc, a Bianco Igt Toscana (with Viognier and Vermentino grapes) and a Rosso Igt Toscana (with Sangiovese, Merlot, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes), which will be produced, promoted and and distributed, on the national and international market, by Zonin1821. On the label, the braille inscription, in addition to the name of the wine, mentions “The iconic tenor’s profile shape under a beam of light”, so as to tell even the visually impaired about the visual that characterizes the bottle. Also among the novelties is a refined restyling of the labels of the winery’s iconic wines - Terre Di Sandro (100% Sangiovese), Alcide (100% Cabernet Sauvignon) and Edi (100% Trebbiano IGT Toscana) - with three-dimensional elements and gold details.

Copyright © 2000/2024