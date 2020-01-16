Antinori, Caviro and Martini & Rossi the best companies to work for in Italy

Antinori, Caviro and Martini & Rossi: these are the Italian wineries where you work best, especially for corporate welfare, as told by the “Top Job 2020” ranking, drawn up by the German Institute of Quality and Finance (Itqf), based on the study of the excellence of corporate welfare and career in Italy, which, from the analysis of the 2,000 companies with the highest number of employees, has then drawn up the ranking, which lines up the 300 companies that have recorded a high rate of satisfaction of their employees, according to data collected through “social listening”. In the drinks sector, in first place is the Nespresso group, followed by Lavazza, on the podium also Heineken Italia in third place, while in fourth place is the Marchesi Antinori, top player, in terms of history, turnover, and coat of arms, in the Italian wine sector, with a score of 71.8% (the results are expressed on a percentage basis concerning the first of its sector, which obtains the score of 100 and becomes the benchmark object of its sector, ed), ahead of the Caviro Group, one of the giants of Italian wine cooperation, and owner of many brands, such as Tavernello, in fifth place with 68.2%, and Martini & Rossi, in sixth place, icon of spirits and bubbles, since 1993 included in the Bacardi group, with 65.6%.

“The sense of responsibility towards people, the community and the environment is a part of itself - comments Carlo Dalmonte, president of Caviro - of our work since our birth, 53 years ago. A precise responsibility towards the staff, which is a fundamental part of Caviro, the true “beating heart” of the cooperative, manifests itself in the trend towards continuous improvement of working conditions, within the conciliation time frame, in choosing to offer opportunities for development, growth but also well-being in the workplace”.

In the general panorama of companies, nationally renowned brands such as Enel, Ikea, Intesa Sanpaolo, Lidl Italia, Amazon, Generali, and many others have been selected, while in the food sector the Barilla group is in first place, a company that has spread the Italian pasta all over the world, followed by the Conserve Italia Group, in second place and Saclà, in third place. The Granarolo Group is in first place in the milk and dairy products category, Levoni in the cold cuts category. In the large-scale distribution sector, Lidl Italia is in the first place, followed by Conad Adriatico and Carrefour.

