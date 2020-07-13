Antinori in Chianti Classico, Ceretto and Gaja are on the “World’s Best Vineyards 2020” ranking

Antinori in Chianti Classico is an architectural masterpiece designed by Marco Casamonti, who brought the headquarters of the Antinori family back to the heart of Gallo Nero. Ceretto is one of the most important wineries in the Langhe and the family has always invested in the good and beauty of the area, like the icons Cappella del Barolo and “L’Acino” symbolize, the “bubble” that lets you enjoy tastings and breathtaking views of the vineyards. Gaja is Barbaresco’s iconic winery, led by Angelo Gaja, who only a few years ago opened the winery to visits donating all the proceeds from this activity to charity. These are the three Italian companies on the “World’s Best Vineyards 2020” ranking of the most beautiful wineries in the world. The ranking is determined by the judgments of an “academy” made up of over 500 experts and wine travelers. Their judgments are based on the overall experience each company offers - the beauty of the localities, the culinary offer, the many different experiences proposed, like sports activities in the vineyard, nature visits of the area, as well as moments that combine wine, art and design together with high-level experiences in the heart of rural environments designed by man’s inventiveness, among companies that boast long and ancient history in temples of modernity. The ranking touches every corner of the planet, and the number 1 position goes to Zuccardi Valle de Uco in Argentina, ahead of Bodega Garzòn in Uruguay and Domane Wachau in Austria.

Focus - The “World’s Best Vineyards 2020”

1 Zuccardi Valle de Uco in Argentina

2 Bodega Garzòn - Uruguay

3 Domane Wachau - Austria (The Best Vineyard in Europe)

4 Montes - Chile

5 Robert Mondavi Winery - USA (The Best Vineyard in North America)

6 Bodega de Los Herederos del Marques de Riscal - Spain

7 Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte - France

8 Quinta do Crasto - Portugal

9 Antinori in Chianti Classico – Italy

10 Vik Winery - Chile

11 Zapata chain - Chile

12 Domane Schloss Johannisberg - Germany

13 Rippon - New Zealand (The Best Vineyard in Australia-Asia)

14 Delaire Graff Estate - South Africa (The Best Vineyard in Africa)

15 Weingut Dr. Loosen - Germany

16 Ridge Montebello - USA

17 Craggy Range - New Zealand

18 Gonzalez Byass Bodegas Tio Pepe - Spain

19 Chateau Pichon Baron - France

20 Opus One Winery - USA

21 Ceretto – Italy

22 Chateaux Margaux - France

23 Bodegas Salentine - Argentina

24 Penfolds Magill Estate - Australia

25 Henschke - Australia

26 Bodega Bouza - Uruguay

27 Clos Apalta - Chile

28 Champagne Taittinger - France

29 Champagne Billecart Salmon - France

30 Chatea Mercian Mariko Winery - Japan (The Best Vineyard in Asia)

31 Chateau d’Yquem - France

32 Bodegas Re - Chile

33 Chateau Mouton Rothschild - France

34 D’Arenberg - Australia

35 Vina Errazuriz - Chile

36 Gaja – Italy

37 Domaine Sigalas - Greece

38 Chateau Oumsiyat - Lebanon

39 Wine Cellar Villa Melnik - Bulgaria

40 Vina Casa del Bosque - Chile

41 Vivanco - Spain

42 Familia Torres - Spain

43 Viu Manent - Chile

44 Maison Ruinar - France

45 Domaine Marcel Deiss - France

46 Krsma Estates - India

47 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars - USA

48 Chateau Heritage - Lebanon

49 Quinta do Noval - Portugal

50 Trapiche - Argentina

Copyright © 2000/2020