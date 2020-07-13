Antinori in Chianti Classico, Ceretto and Gaja are on the “World’s Best Vineyards 2020” ranking

Antinori in Chianti Classico is an architectural masterpiece designed by Marco Casamonti, who brought the headquarters of the Antinori family back to the heart of Gallo Nero. Ceretto is one of the most important wineries in the Langhe and the family has always invested in the good and beauty of the area, like the icons Cappella del Barolo and “L’Acino” symbolize, the “bubble” that lets you enjoy tastings and breathtaking views of the vineyards. Gaja is Barbaresco’s iconic winery, led by Angelo Gaja, who only a few years ago opened the winery to visits donating all the proceeds from this activity to charity. These are the three Italian companies on the “World’s Best Vineyards 2020” ranking of the most beautiful wineries in the world. The ranking is determined by the judgments of an “academy” made up of over 500 experts and wine travelers. Their judgments are based on the overall experience each company offers - the beauty of the localities, the culinary offer, the many different experiences proposed, like sports activities in the vineyard, nature visits of the area, as well as moments that combine wine, art and design together with high-level experiences in the heart of rural environments designed by man’s inventiveness, among companies that boast long and ancient history in temples of modernity. The ranking touches every corner of the planet, and the number 1 position goes to Zuccardi Valle de Uco in Argentina, ahead of Bodega Garzòn in Uruguay and Domane Wachau in Austria.
Focus - The “World’s Best Vineyards 2020”
1 Zuccardi Valle de Uco in Argentina
2 Bodega Garzòn - Uruguay
3 Domane Wachau - Austria (The Best Vineyard in Europe)
4 Montes - Chile
5 Robert Mondavi Winery - USA (The Best Vineyard in North America)
6 Bodega de Los Herederos del Marques de Riscal - Spain
7 Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte - France
8 Quinta do Crasto - Portugal
9 Antinori in Chianti Classico – Italy
10 Vik Winery - Chile
11 Zapata chain - Chile
12 Domane Schloss Johannisberg - Germany
13 Rippon - New Zealand (The Best Vineyard in Australia-Asia)
14 Delaire Graff Estate - South Africa (The Best Vineyard in Africa)
15 Weingut Dr. Loosen - Germany
16 Ridge Montebello - USA
17 Craggy Range - New Zealand
18 Gonzalez Byass Bodegas Tio Pepe - Spain
19 Chateau Pichon Baron - France
20 Opus One Winery - USA
21 Ceretto – Italy
22 Chateaux Margaux - France
23 Bodegas Salentine - Argentina
24 Penfolds Magill Estate - Australia
25 Henschke - Australia
26 Bodega Bouza - Uruguay
27 Clos Apalta - Chile
28 Champagne Taittinger - France
29 Champagne Billecart Salmon - France
30 Chatea Mercian Mariko Winery - Japan (The Best Vineyard in Asia)
31 Chateau d’Yquem - France
32 Bodegas Re - Chile
33 Chateau Mouton Rothschild - France
34 D’Arenberg - Australia
35 Vina Errazuriz - Chile
36 Gaja – Italy
37 Domaine Sigalas - Greece
38 Chateau Oumsiyat - Lebanon
39 Wine Cellar Villa Melnik - Bulgaria
40 Vina Casa del Bosque - Chile
41 Vivanco - Spain
42 Familia Torres - Spain
43 Viu Manent - Chile
44 Maison Ruinar - France
45 Domaine Marcel Deiss - France
46 Krsma Estates - India
47 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars - USA
48 Chateau Heritage - Lebanon
49 Quinta do Noval - Portugal
50 Trapiche - Argentina
