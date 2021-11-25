Armand Rousseau, Monfortino (Conterno) and Romanée-Conti top lots at the Bolaffi auction

The top three lots at the Bolaffi “Fine wines and spirits” auction held a few days ago in Turin, were a lot of Côte de Nuits Chambertin Grand Cru by Domaine Armand Rousseau, consisting of 1 bottle per vintage from 1999 to 2010 (except for 2004), sold for 32.500 euros (including fees). Second, a bottle of Laphroaig 15 Years Old 57% from 1967 sold for 30.000 euros, and third, a Quarto di Brenta (12.5 liters) of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 1955 by Giacomo Conterno that sold for 21.250 euros. One of the most interesting quotations was for the bottle of Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 1978 from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, which sold for 16.250 euros, while a lot of 5 bottles of Côte de Nuits Chambertin Grand Cru of Domaine Armand Rousseau (vintages 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008 and 2009) sold for 13.750 euros, and the two bottles of Echezeaux Grand Cru 2005 by Domaine Mugneret-Gibourg, which were sold at 11.200 euros.

Another very interesting bid was for the 4 bottles (two of 2008 and two of 2009) of Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru by Domaine Armand Rousseau, which sold at 8.700 euros. A bottle of Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 1979 by Domaine de la Romanée- Conti sold for 8.100 euros, 12 bottles of Château Margaux 2005 sold for 7.600 euros for, the bid for the lot of Salon Cuvée “S” Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut Limited Edition Oenothèque Case 2008 (consisting of two bottles of the 2004 vintages, 2006 and 2007, and a magnum of 2008) was 7.500 euros, which was the same price for the lot of Barolo Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno consisting of 6 bottles (vintages 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2014). Plus, the lot of 12 bottles of Château Mouton Rothschild 2005 sold for 7.000 euros, and the lot of Gevrey Chambertin Premier Cru Clos Saint-Jacques by Domaine Armand Rousseau (6 bottles from the 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010 vintages) sold for 6.900 euros, while 6 bottles of Bruno Giacosa’s Barbaresco Riserva Speciale 1964 sold for 5.700 euros.

