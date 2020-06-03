At auction the private collection of Domaine de la Romanée Conti by the wine critic James Halliday

An exclusive collection, perhaps the only one of its kind in the world, that of the Australian wine critic James Halliday, consisting of over 250 bottles of wines from Domaine de la Romanée Conti, the iconic Burgundy winery and wine of excellence around the world. The collection, which Halliday has decided to put entirely up for auction: started on May 30, the online auction, on the website of the Australian auction house Langton’s, leader in the fine wine business, will continue until June 28, and with a total estimated value of one million Australian dollars, just over 600. 000 euros, includes extraordinary labels, such as Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche 1973 and 1999, and a bottle of Romanée-Conti 1973, estimated at between 10,000 and 12,000 Australian dollars (between 6,000 and 7,000 euros) each.

“I have been collecting and consuming wine for over 60 years, initially - Halliday tells Decanter.com - with a focus on Australian wine, then expanding the experience and gradually understanding the great wines of the world. I cannot wait to share these incredible wines with other wine lovers”. An exclusive sale, therefore, that will be accompanied, for each bottle, by a certificate of authenticity from Langton, personally signed by James Halliday, who also explains that he has decided, just for the moment, to open exclusively the section of his collection dedicated to a “monster” like Domaine de la Romanée Conti, but that he will soon put other unique pieces from all over the world under the hammer.

