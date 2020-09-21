At the Emmy Awards the stars toast (from home) with Ferrari bubbles

It’s one of the most eagerly awaited and important moments of the Hollywood star system and the like: we are talking about the Emmy Awards, the Oscars of television, which went on stage yesterday in Los Angeles, the cradle of American cinema and TV series from all over the world. An edition, n. 72, destined to go down in history: for the first time the ceremony was virtual because of Covid. What did not change, however, were the official bubbles, the TrentoDoc of the Ferrari brand of the Lunelli family.

With whom have toasted the winners - from “Succession” (best drama series) to “Schitt’s Creek” (best comedy series), to Watchmen (best miniseries), signed by Hbo, who is full of victories (30), followed by Netflix (21) - and the members of the Television Academy, albeit from home, receiving them for a touch of tricolor in one of the most watched international events in the world.

