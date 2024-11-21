Balkans and Eastern Europe, Italian wine grows. It’s back to Wine Vision By Open Balkan with Vinital

In an increasingly complicated wine market, opening new borders is always more important. Exactly what Italian wine has been doing for years in Eastern Europe, with encouraging results, considering that in countries such as Albania, Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary, in 2023, the sales of Italian wines increased by +8.6% (for 250 million euros), against a world average which is decreasing by -1.6%, and also with a better performance in 2024, with a +13% trend to value in the first 8 months. And to increase even more, Vinitaly presidium on Eastern Europe renovates with the “collective” Italy of “Wine Vision By Open Balkan”, from tomorrow to November 24, in Belgrade.

Edition No. 3, that organized by Veronafiere in collaboration with Agenzia Ice, aims to set the presence of Italian wines, not only on the Balkans (Serbia, Northern Macedonia, and Albania), but on a great part of Eastern Europe. Fifty-seven Italian companies were present in the Italian wine collective representing 8 regions (the Abruzzi, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, the Marche, Piedmont, Puglia, Tuscany, and Veneto) for matching of b2b meetings with buyers coming from 11 countries (Albania, Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary).

“The mission in Belgrade – said dg Veronafiere Adolfo Rebughini - is also part of the activities of Vinitaly, planned to selection and to invite operators, and local buyers to 2025 edition in Verona (April, 6-9). A reciprocity of interests with Open Balcan partners, that, during the last Vinitaly saw 1,567 operators in the Balkan area, and an important participation of wine producers from Serbia, Albania and Northern Macedonia with the best labels of their countries, which will be renewed in 2025, in the fair in Verona.” The masterclasses in Belgrade will be six, entrusted to president Aspi Giuseppe Vaccarini, and the protagonists will be the main labels belonging to territories going from Franciacorta to Langhe, from Friuli to the Abruzzi, from Sardinia to Prosecco, from Soave to Valpolicella.

