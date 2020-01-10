Barolo 1998 and Brunello 2001: 2020 is the year to uncork them, at the top of their evolution

New year, new vintage, and, inevitably, profound renewal of the winery, because as every good wine lover knows, a bottle, even when talking about great wine territories, does not have an infinite life, and beyond collecting and great brands, the perfect time comes for all to be uncorked and enjoyed. The vintage 2020, according to the “Official Vintage Chart” of the US magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, will be the right year to fully enjoy the 2009 vintage of Barbaresco, at the top of its life, just like 2007, 2005 and 2004, while for Barolo wines it might take a few more years, and then it might be better to focus on old vintages like 1998, 1997 or even 1995. In Tuscany, it is time to open the bottles of the 2001 Brunello di Montalcino, but also those of the 2007 Bolgheri, as well as those of the 2004 to 2009 Chianti Classico vintages, at the peak of their evolution. We must go back to 2001 and 2003 to find Amarone ready and enjoyable, and to 2005 and 2006 for the Sagrantino di Montefalco. On the contrary, Soave and Verdicchio, in addition to their important evolutionary capabilities, especially of some brands, with the 2018 and 2017 vintages already guarantee extraordinary pleasantness, as do the white varieties of Trentino Alto Adige and Collio.

Italy, however, is not the only country capable of producing wines for collection or long ageing. Flying over the vineyards of France, among the sub-areas of Bordeaux, 2020 for the reds is the perfect year to uncork 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2007 by Pomerol and Saint-Emilion, but also the vintages from 1998 to 2004, 2006 to 2008 and 2012 by Médoc, as well as 1996, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 by Graves. In Burgundy, remaining in the sphere of red wines, is time to open the Pinot Noir of Côte de Nuits from 1998 to 2004, from 2006 to 2008 and 2012; in Côte de Beaune the wait is over for vintages such as 2001, 2003, 2006, 2007, and 2013; finally, the Pinot Noir of Mâconnais, from 2008 to 2011. Widening the analysis to whites, we return to Bordeaux, where Graves’ 2004 to 2009 vintages are at their peak, as are the Sauternes vintages from 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2012. In Burgundy, the Chablis produced between 2004 and 2008, just like the 2001 and 2002 vintages, are ready to be drunk and enjoyed, while in Côte de Beaune the right vintages are 2001, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2007. Speaking of whites, don’t forget the Moselle Rieslings in the cellar, especially from the 2004 to 2010 vintages, and for those of you who have travelled to Spain in recent years, had returned with a few bottles of Rioja from the 2008 to 2014 vintages or, going even further back, from 2004 to 2006, the time has come to enjoy them.

