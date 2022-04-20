“Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening” in LA will unveil the new vintages of the great Piedmont reds

The new vintages of Barolo and Barbaresco, 2018 and 2019, will be revealed to the general public at the “Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening”, on April 28 and 29th in Los Angeles (WineNews will also be there, to tell the story of the “Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening”, inside and outside the glass, ed.). The Consorzio di tutela di Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe Dogliani organized the preview where 200 wine producers will meet the media, trade professionals and US wine lovers. The US is the two Piedmont wine champions’ reference market, as 18.7% of Barolo and 19% of Barbaresco bottles fly overseas every year.

The “grand tasting”, will have an area dedicated to the Additional Geographical Mentions (i.e., the 181 “crus” that have been identified, historicized and regulated since 2007), expressing the nuances of the many different microclimates and terroirs of the Langhe, Unesco Heritage, thanks to its cultural history and its unique hilly landscape. On April 28th, there will be an exclusive “Gala Dinner” in Hollywood, at Paramount Pictures Studios, hosted by actor Billy Harris. On that occasion, the scores of the vintages will be announced and, most importantly, the food and wine culture of Langa will be celebrated — the authentic one, as the cooks from Alba will bring to Los Angeles their tajarin, made strictly by hand, for a perfect pairing with Barolo and Barbaresco in the name of simplicity that is instead extraordinary.

“It will be a unique event that will excite the American market, the main destination for exports of great Piedmont wines. The Consortium and its more than 500 producer members strongly believe in the market, on which they intend to focus more and more”, Matteo Ascheri, president of the Consortium, commented.

Copyright © 2000/2022