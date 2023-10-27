“Barolo en primeur 2023” hits the jackpot: 811,000 euros raised in auction to support social project

A monstrous sum: 811,000 euros is the result of the auction of “Barolo en primeur 2023”, by value the most important “wine & charity” event in Italy, auctioned a few hours ago from the Castle of Grinzane Cavour between Alba, New York and London. A sum that testifies to the strength of the formula combining the king of Langhe wines and charity, and surpassed the 769,800 euros of the 2022 edition. Up for grabs are 1,336 bottles of Barolo and Barbaresco from the 2022 vintage, assembled in 10 lots that add up to the Vigna Gustava barrels, which produce Nebbiolo in the shadow of the walls of Grinzane Cavour Castle, and whose vinification is overseen by winemaker Donato Lanati’s Enosis Meraviglia Center. The most important lot, the “President’s Tonneau”, was awarded for 280,000 euros. It was a great success once again for the charity auction, which is sponsored by Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo and Fondazione Crc Donare in collaboration with the Consorzio di tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani in support of social projects. More than 95 Consortium producers joined under the name of the production municipality, donating 1,034 0.75-liter bottles, 242 magnums and 60 jeroboams. Many projects were financed, including training projects at the Alba School of Enology.

Copyright © 2000/2023