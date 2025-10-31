“Barolo & Etna”, the alliance of two iconic territories of our country conquers Paris

From the volcanic vineyards of Etna, where Carricante and Nerello Mascalese express all their mineral elegance, to the hillside crus of the Langhe, where Nebbiolo translates time into living matter, Barolo and Etna share the same production philosophy: loyalty to the land, respect for native grape varieties, and a constant pursuit of excellence. Now, two of Italy most iconic wine regions, Piedmont and Sicily, meet in Paris for an extraordinary event dedicated to the excellence of the Belpaese: tomorrow, November, 4th, at Pavillon Wagram, Consorzio di Tutela dei Vini Etna Doc - Etna DOC Wine Protection Consortium, Consorzio di promozione I Vini del Piemonte - I Vini del Piemonte Promotion Consortium, and Strada del Barolo e Grandi Vini di Langa present the first edition of “Barolo & Etna”, an exclusive tasting which brings together 30 producers - 15 from Etna and 15 from Barolo - for a unique opportunity for dialogue and exchange between two terroirs that symbolize Italian wine culture.

The event, reserved for wine professionals, journalists, and French importers, and sponsored by the Consulate General of Italy in Paris, arises from the desire to affirm a new narrative of Italian wine based on cooperation, awareness, and authority. Throughout the day, participants will discover the two denominations through a walk-around tasting featuring over 150 labels and two dedicated tastings for industry professionals headed by Alexandre Fréguin, Best Sommelier in the UK 2018. The sponsor of the event, Ente Fiera Internazionale del Tartufo Bianco d’Alba - International Alba White Truffle Fair Institution, will offer samples of Alba White Truffle during the evening press dinner.

Representing Etna in Paris, there will be 15 of the volcano most renowned wineries: Ammura, Quantico Vini, Pietradolce, Tenute Nicosia, Cantine di Nessuno, Girolamo Russo, Nibali Domenico, Benanti Viticoltori, Cottanera, Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Graci, Murgo, I Custodi delle Vigne dell’Etna, Federico Graziani, and Tenute Bosco. The Barolo production area will be represented by an equal number of wineries from the main municipalities of the DOCG: Arnaldo Rivera, Casa Baricalino, Ciabot Berton, Diego Morra, Ettore Germano, G.D. Vajra, Le Strette, Mario Marengo, Monchiero F.lli, Negretti Vini, Olivero Mario, Parusso, Podere Ruggeri Corsini, Rocche Costamagna, Viberti. Producing companies will create a sensory and cultural journey which showcases the great diversity of Italian viticulture and its ability to innovate while remaining true to its origins.

“Barolo and Etna represent two pinnacles of Italian viticulture - declares Francesco Cambria, president of the Etna DOC Consortium - distant worlds which come together to affirm the same idea of excellence, authenticity, and vision. This alliance is a strong sign of the new way of telling the story of Italian wine: no longer in competition, but in constructive dialogue, capable of generating authority and challenging the contemporary with the strength of its roots”.

“We firmly believe that teamwork is the only winning path, especially internationally - explains Lorenzo Olivero, president of Strada del Barolo e Grandi Vini di Langa - the collaboration launched between Strada del Barolo and the Etna DOC Consortium is a clear example: two distant territories, but united by a common mission of excellence and authenticity. We have already had many opportunities for exchange and collaboration with reciprocal visits and exciting tastings which enrich both of our prestigious brands. This spirit of unity is essential when we present ourselves in strategic markets like Paris. The French capital, being one of the most visited cities in the world, is a true magnet for international tourism. Promoting our fine Italian wines here means not only reaching the local market but also a vast global audience of enthusiasts and potential buyers”.

A point of view confirmed also by Nicola Argamante, president of Consorzio di Promozione I Vini del Piemonte - Piedmont Wines Promotion Consortium: “Paris is not just a strategic market; it is a high-level testing ground for our fine wines. The Parisian public boasts a wine culture and exceptional expertise, which translates into great openness toward quality labels with a well-defined history and identity. The restaurant scene, in particular, is a key channel for fine wines: with an impressive concentration of starred restaurants, high-quality bistros, and innovative wine bars, there is a constant demand for offerings that can elevate wine lists. In this dynamic context, our fine Italian wines, thanks to their versatility and appeal, are gaining more and more space. They complement and sometimes surpass local offerings, also due to greater competitiveness that makes us particularly attractive”.

Copyright © 2000/2025