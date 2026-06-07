The official wine of the Holy See arises: Laudato Sie by the Villa Russiz Foundation

A blend of Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet from the 2023 vintage, produced in 5,000 bottles by the Villa Russiz Foundation in the Collio region, named “Laudato Sie” - “Praise Be to You” and destined for the Vatican to celebrate special occasions. This will be the official wine of the Holy See, at least until the vineyard of Borgo Laudato Si’ comes into production, the project based in Castel Gandolfo, strongly supported by Pope Francis, where the principles of the “Encyclical Laudato Si’,” published in 2015, are applied, and which was inaugurated in September 2025 by his successor Leo XIV.

“The Villa Russiz Foundation has very strong connections with Borgo Laudato Si’ - underlined president Antonio Paoletti - both are based on social projects that include an agricultural component also aimed at supporting minors in difficulty, with educational and training activities designed to foster their emancipation”.

A project that, in addition to the Villa Russiz Foundation - a historic winery in Friuli founded in 1868 by Elvine Ritter de Zàhony and Count Theodor Karl Leopold Anton de la Tour Voivrè, a member of an ancient and noble French Catholic family who first introduced French grape varieties to the Collio - also involved Cardinal Fabio Baggio, Director General of the Laudato Si’ Higher Education Center, the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region, the University of Udine, and Banca 360. “Today marks the beginning of an activity that will be a long-term collaboration - said Cardinal Fabio Baggio - “Praise Be to You” wine represents an initial production which is not yet possible at the Borgo of Castel Gandolfo, but is possible in Friuli-Venezia Giulia thanks to this partnership”.

Copyright © 2000/2026