Those who live in the vineyards know the importance of pruning, an activity that needs technique, attention, and experience, and what contributes to the final result, i.e., producing a high-quality wine. Concerning pruning, the reference point worldwide speaking Italian is “Vine Master Pruners” Simonit & Sirch, which, with their vine pruning method, takes care of the vineyards of the most prestigious wineries in the world (from Château d’Yquem to Château Latour, from Château Angelus to Domaine Leroy, from Hennessy to Louis Roederer, from Biondi-Santi to Ferrari, from Bellavista to Feudi di San Gregorio, from Alois Lageder to Sella & Mosca, and Allegrini, amongst the others), distinguishing themselves as the founders of the Italian School of Vine Pruning, and of other Pruning Schools abroad, as well as of Dute - Diplôme Universitaire de Taille et Épamprage in Bordeaux, the only university degree of pruning in the world. A project that “comes back to the vineyard”, but also on the web, from November 18, with the new dates of the Pruning Schools, organized in 13 schools in six Italian regions, and also others abroad, from California to Australia, between online courses and practical exercises for winter pruning, and, in spring, for the selection of buds.

Activities that will have a place also in prestigious wineries of Italian wine, and in high-vocation regions, and therefore in Braida, a winery icon of Barbera d’Asti, in Piedmont, to Allegrini, a brand symbol of Amarone della Valpolicella, and, always, in Veneto, also in Cecchetto, synonym of Raboso del Piave. And, if in these two regions, the focus is on “guyot”, in Tuscany with Agricola San Felice, amongst the leading names of Chianti Classico, the attention will be on the spurred cordon. Courses which will land also in Lombardy in Bellavista, one of the “guiding light” wineries of Franciacorta, and in Campania, in Feudi di San Gregorio, reference wine group of viticulture of this region, guided by Antonio Capaldo. In Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, the lessons will take place in Vine Lodge Academy- Campus Simonit & Sirch, in Capriva del Friuli.

Simonit & Sirch tutors will teach the pruning techniques, and plant management in order to safeguard health and longevity, foster the resilience to climate stresses, and increase vineyard sustainability. The four fundamental principles of Simonit & Sirch Pruning will be explored: respect the lymphatic flow, foster the branching, and the chronological growth of wood, make small cuts, and preserve the living wood.

