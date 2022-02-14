Bio, short supply chain, nature and Nft: the trends in wine communication, according to SoWine

The world of wine is starting up again in Paris with Vinexpo Wine Paris, the first major fair in the sector (from today to February 16) after two years of forced hiatus due to the covid emergency. Amidst meetings and business, among the relevant topics, a new awareness of the consumer prevails, who is increasingly at the center not only of the marketing and communication activities of wine companies, but also of the creation of new products and the orientation of production. As an analysis presented by SoWine, the French Brand Content Factory, which has always paid close attention to the wine and spirits sector, tells us. At the top of the trends that are consolidating for consumers is the focus on organic and biodynamic, which, according to the speakers, “on the label is becoming more of an imperative than a trend, becoming more and more a founding value of brand identity even at a high level, with the great maisons and chateaus of Bordeaux”.

At the same time, there is a growing focus on a shorter supply chain, linked to a more familiar geographical and cultural imagery. The claim of production in France, for example, goes beyond the issue of traceability and becomes a way of conveying pride in the product’s origin, giving rise to a sort of local ethic in choice. Marie Mascré, Associate Director of SoWine, explained to WineNews: “consumers have changed their relationship with brands, which now goes beyond individuality: communities are being created around brands, based on shared values and lifestyles. A return to the community, almost a collective spirituality, especially after the period of social distancing. In recent months, consumer clubs have sprung up, devoted to a specific brand, not only in the wine and spirits sector”.

Communication, after difficult months, is again positive, revealing renewed consumer optimism.

And so, nature returns as a key theme, guiding even leisure experiences, as proposed by Roederer and Gucci. Culture and knowledge are developing around the product, companies are increasing the level of information sharing, making details of the origin and keys to the product available to consumers. The next trend will be the Nft (Non Fungible Token, of which WineNews has already reported on many applications in the world of wine and catering, ed), which, through digitalization, creates a new way of collecting experiences: in the world of wine it will be a new frontier for collectors, who will invest not only in the enrichment of their cellars, but also in intangible experiences.

