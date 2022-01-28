Borgogno is the “Winery of the Year” and “Golden Wine Glass” for the Swedish magazine “Allt om Mat & Vin”

The Sweden, impervious to the consumption crisis of 2020, a year marked by the pandemic, in the first 10 months of 2021, imported 166 million euros of Italian wine, confirming itself as one of the main destinations in Europe. A popularity confirmed by the awards assigned by the magazine “Allt om Mat & Vin”, reference point for Swedish food and wine lovers, which awarded two of its main awards – “Cellar of the Year” and “Golden Wine Glass”- to Borgogno, Barolo brand and among the oldest wineries in the Langhe, led by the Farinetti family, “for their consistently high quality of Barolo. For their precise expression of how a Piedmontese wine should be and for the use of their precise sense for viticulture and winemaking”, as reported in the motivations of the jury of the 15 journalists of “Allt om Mat & Vin”, which, in 2009, had assigned the “Golden Wine Glass” to Fontanafredda, the other historic Langa winery of the Farinetti family, and, in 2012, to Masi Agricola, one of the benchmarks of the Valpolicella and Amarone.

