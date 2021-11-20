Brunello di Montalcino, the most popular wine among Italians according to Wine Intelligence

It is one of the “smallest” wine productions in Italy, since it represents a drop, 0.2% of the total, but at the same time, one of the most admired wines in the world, it is also one of the best known by Italian consumers, with a popularity of 67% and ahead of battleships such as Prosecco, Chianti and Chianti Classico and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. This emerges from the survey by the British agency Wine Intelligence, for “Benvenuto Brunello” 2021, edition no. 30 of the preview, staged, even today, in Montalcino (until November 29th).

“The survey - said the President of the Consorzio del vino Brunello di Montalcino, Fabrizio Bindocci - returns a result that is by no means taken for granted, if we consider that our wine represents less than 0.2% of the annual national production and is the denomination that expresses less volume among the top 20 in the classification. The result is an acknowledgment of the quality and strength of a collective brand that until now we thought was stronger abroad than in Italy”.

According to the analysis of Wine Intelligence, the typical Brunello consumer (Brunello di Montalcino Docg has an average annual production of 9 million bottles; 70% of these are destined for foreign markets, ed.) is mainly female, from Central Italy, aged between 35 and 54, with an average income of over 50,000 euros, with a good propensity to buy online and passionate about wine. In relation to knowledge, the conversion rate to purchase is 15%. In terms of the level of awareness (67%), Brunello wins over its competitors among both males (68%) and females (66%) and is already in the lead among consumers aged 35-54 (65%), while it dominates from 55 years of age and up (73%). The geography of knowledge rewards Central Italy (70%) and the North (69%), where however it is surpassed by Prosecco (71%).

