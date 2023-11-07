Ca’ del Bosco, Franciacorta icon, is “European Winery of the Year” for “Wine Enthusiast”

Important international awards continue to flow in for Italian wine. And from the “Wine Star Awards” by “Wine Enthusiast” comes also the award as “European Winery of the Year” for Ca’ del Bosco, one of the absolute griffes of Franciacorta, created by the Zanella family and led by Maurizio Zanella (but for years under the aegis also of the Santa Margherita Group, ed.) An important recognition, the umpteenth, for the Erbusco-based winery, among the first, in Italy, to invest not only in the highest quality classic method sparkling wine, but also in the successful combination of wine and art, when it was still something for pioneers.

An award that comes in the year in which Maurizio Zanella himself (in this video some of his reflections on the territory, along with those of other great producers, ed.) was awarded as “Wine Legend” by the German magazine “Der Feinschmecker”, and which testifies to the growth of excellent Italian brands according to American critics, since the recognition of “Wine Enthusiast” to Ca’ del Bosco, in this 2023 edition of the “Wine Star Awards”, makes a row with that of Pasqua Vini as “Innovator of the Year”, and of Alessio Planeta, at the head of the family winery, in Sicily, as “Wine Maker of The Year”.

Yet another recognition that arrives, then, for Ca’ del Bosco, a pioneer winery in Franciacorta since the early 1970s and today among the leading wineries in the area, and which, after 52 vintages, with the same enthusiasm, passion, research, hard work and labor that made it possible to transform a house in a chestnut forest into one of the most modern and advanced wineries in Italy, has reached its final “face”, the final one, once only dreamed of and which, over the years, has taken shape in the project born of the will of its partners, the Zanella and Marzotto families, who have always been convinced of the potential of the territory and the excellence of its bubbles. A journey that began in 1968, when the first vineyard was planted, and that today marks a historic milestone for the griffe, which, with a viticultural heritage of more than 280 hectares spread over 11 municipalities out of the 19 in Franciacorta, has almost reached the goal of vineyard area under pre-established conduction, from just 13 hectares in the 1970s-1980s, making it the custodian of an important portion of the territory, conducted in certified organic viticulture.

