Cantina di Montalcino has gone from Cantine Leonardo da Vinci to Made in Italy Fund

Made in Italy Fund, the private equity fund promoted and managed by Quadrivio & Pambianco, has consolidated its presence in the wine sector. It has acquired 100% of Cantina di Montalcino, the only Cooperative in the Brunello area, counting 50 partners who commit their grapes, and a turnover totaling 3.7 million euros in 2021. The manager of the operation, the holding Prosit, to which Cantine Leonardo da Vinci, owner of Cantina di Montalcino (on the market since 2020, when Lorenzo Tersi was managing negotiations, with his LT Wine & Food Advisory Srl, as we had written about previously), sold its shares, now under the consultancy of Deloitte Spa, for an amount between 8 and 10 million euros (according to WineNews Rumors, ed.). It then reinvested in Prosit, supporting it on the path of growth and internationalization, the same as the other companies that joined the holding also did: Tenuta di Collabrigo (Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOCG), the historic Cantine Bosco (Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, in the Gran Sasso Park) and Cantine Torrevento, in Apulia, reference point of Nero di Troia. The sale has made a big impact, because, as Fabrizio Bindocci, president of the Consorzio del Brunello, told WineNews, “Cantina di Montalcino was established at the end of the nineteen seventies, in the spirit of service to support the small farmers in Montalcino, who were beginning to approach the winemaking world. We are always open to new companies that invest in the territory, provided that, as has been the case over all these years, those who choose Montalcino share its fundamental values. That is, high quality, typicality and tradition, which are the cornerstones of an identity that goes beyond wine, embracing the entire territory, and must, however, be respected, safeguarded and protected”.

Copyright © 2000/2022